Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block, Inc.: What To Look For In Q3

Oct. 30, 2023 6:05 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • The four most important factors to look at in Q3 are gross profit growth, Rule of 40, business performance, and key product milestones.
  • The recent pullback in Block's shares suggest that a strong quarter could increase the share price post-earnings, however there is a risk of the decline if Block misses any expectations.
  • I expect the company to issue higher profitability and gross profit guidance, coupled with updates on the Cash App and Square integration which support a strong buy recommendation.
  • These factors offer essential insights for how you can position yourself going into the Q3 earnings report on November 2, post-market.

Symbol for the 3rd Quarter of the year. Hand turns dice and changes the expression Q2 to Q3.

Fokusiert

Introduction

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is reporting its Q3 earnings on November 2, post-market. Given that the company's stock price has been pressed down to recent lows of around $39, I believe the upcoming quarter will be accompanied by a dramatic price move. If

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.23K Followers
I believe that successful investing boils down to the following question: is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them over the long term. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a master's student at the Stockholm School of Economics. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.