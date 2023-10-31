JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Back in August, I noted that the worst for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is likely behind it since its business has started to recover after the disastrous performance at the start of the year. Given Intel's great performance in Q3, there are reasons to believe that the ongoing turnaround is indeed successful, and the management has everything going for it to put the company on the growth trajectory with its IDM 2.0 plan in the following years. Since margins are now also stabilizing and Intel will likely reach its fiscal targets in FY23, it makes sense to believe that the company’s shares have more than enough growth catalysts to appreciate further and create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

Recovery On The Horizon

It would be safe to say that Intel’s successful performance in Q3 was able to overshadow the company’s disastrous performance in Q1. The earnings report that was released last week shows that Intel generated $14.16 billion in revenues in Q3, down 7.7% Y/Y but above the estimates by $560 million. At the same time, its non-GAAP EPS stood at $0.41, above the estimates by $0.19.

Intel was able to beat the estimates in large thanks to the recovery of the PC and data center markets in recent months. Considering that the PC market is expected to increase by 3% in 2024, while the data center market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% in the following years, it would make sense to believe that Intel’s growth story is far from over.

On top of that, Intel has also started to expand its presence in the AI market. During the latest earnings call the company’s management stated that they believe the AI workload to be the main driver of growth for the semiconductor industry, which is expected to reach a TAM of $1 trillion by the end of the decade. That’s why Intel is planning to release its own Gaudi 3 AI chip in the foreseeable future and has already partnered with Dell to deliver the new chip to a large number of cloud and enterprise customers.

In addition, it appears that the IDM 2.0 program that aims to reorganize the company and put it back into the growth trajectory is starting to bear fruit. In addition to successfully executing its cost savings plan, Intel has recently sold its 10% stake in IMS Nanofabrication to TSMC (TSM), and it’s also planning a spinoff of the PSG unit next year. What’s more is that as part of the IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel has recently begun to produce its latest chips on the EUV machines in its new plant in Ireland. At the same time, it is also planning to receive federal funds under the CHIPS Act for the new plants in four different U.S. states that in total are estimated to be worth over $100 billion. Once it gets the funding, it will be able to scale its business without fully covering all the costs of the expansion.

All of those growth opportunities are making it possible for Intel to continue to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. The company has already announced that it expects to generate revenues in Q4 in the range of $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, above the street consensus of $14.35 billion. At the same time, its non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.44 against the street expectations of $0.32. This improved outlook indicates that Intel’s growth story is far from over and the company has more than enough room to continue to expand its business.

Considering this, my updated DCF model for Intel assumes that the company’s revenues in FY23 will decline at only 15%, after which they will be able to grow at decent rates in FY and beyond. The model also assumes an aggressive improvement of Intel’s earnings. All of those assumptions are mostly in-line with the street’s updated estimates for the following years. The tax rate in the model stands at 21%, the WACC rate is 9%, and the terminal growth rate is 3%.

Intel's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

My model shows that Intel’s enterprise value is $166.7 billion, while its fair value is $34.32 per share, which is close to the current market price and close to the street’s consensus price. However, given all the growth opportunities that Intel has going for it, it would be safe to assume that the upside could be greater as Intel has the momentum going for it. This is one of the main reasons why I’m sticking with my BUY rating.

Intel's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Risks To Consider

While I believe that Intel is a decent stock to own at the current levels, there are nevertheless several risks that investors need to consider before deciding whether to add the company’s shares to their portfolios. First of all, even though the strong growth of the US economy certainly helped Intel deliver solid results in Q3, there’s a risk that the rise of macroeconomic challenges could undermine further growth in 2024. This is due to the fact that the rates could stay higher for longer and result in the decline of the economic activity which would certainly have a direct impact on Intel’s performance in the future.

At the same time, the AI-led rally that was responsible for the appreciation of the stock market in recent months is slowly losing its momentum as the macroeconomic challenges once again begin to outweigh the AI-related growth opportunities for the economy. As such, there’s a risk that the overall market will start to decline and negatively affect Intel’s shares.

On top of all of this, the geopolitical risks are also likely not going anywhere and could disrupt Intel’s operations in the foreseeable future. After all, China accounted for almost a quarter of Intel’s sales in 2022 and the potential worsening of the Sino-American relations could have dire consequences for the business. Add to all of this the fact that Intel is unlikely to expand its operations in China in the future while its foundry competitor TSMC is likely to continue to scale its operations there in the future, and it becomes obvious that the American-based chipmaker is in a worst spot than its main rival.

The Bottom Line

While all the risks described above will certainly affect Intel’s performance in one way or the other in the future, it’s still safe to say that the overall growth opportunities still outweigh most of the challenges that the company faces. The great performance in Q3 certainly indicates that the worst for Intel is likely behind it and the company would be able to meet its fiscal targets for this year and beyond. That’s one of the main reasons why I’m sticking with my BUY rating as Intel’s growth story is far from over and the successful execution of the IDM 2.0 plan could ensure that the business once again can grow at a decent rate and reward its shareholders at the same time.