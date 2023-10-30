Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCQX:TKGBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Handan Saygin - IR Director

Recep Bastug - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Waleed Mohsin - Goldman Sachs

Pinar Uguroglu - BNP Paribas/TEB

Operator

Hello and thank you for joining us in Garanti BBVA's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. Our CEO Mr. Recep Bastug; our CFO, Mr. Aydin Guler; and our Investor Relations Director, Ms. Handan Saygin, will be presenting today. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation and you will be able to ask your questions either via a Raise Hand button or by typing them into the Q&A area. The presentation will now start, so I'll leave the floor to our presenters.

Handan Saygin

And it's great to be with you at another results call and this time honestly, it feels great and makes us proud to be able to consistently announce new record results, be a significant player in the economy, especially in the year, marking Turkish Republic's 100th year anniversary. We celebrate full heartedly our century-old Republic and are supercharged as we start the second century.

Before our results review, I will brief you on the macro backdrop we're operating in. After the election, at the end of the second quarter, the new economic administration’s move to more orthodox policies and gradual [Technical Difficulty] deceleration in the domestic demand. However, inflationary pressures, both external and internal, still remain and pose upside risk to the expected inflation path.

Overall, the current policies seem to be on the right track to rebalance the economy. Recall that we had already witnessed an above 4% first half growth. Combined with the resilient global growth outlook, we expect the year-end GDP growth to be 4.5% this year. The recent tax hikes, high wage adjustments, the sharp currency depreciations lag pass-through, unfortunately

