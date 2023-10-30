Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Modeling Lidar Companies' Survival And Profitability

Oct. 30, 2023 8:13 PM ETAEVA, CPTN, CPTNW, INVZ, LAZR, LIDR, MVIS, OUST
Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Lidar companies' sustainability is crucial for investment; many may need equity sales to survive.
  • Revenue forecasts and cash expenditures play a significant role in determining a company's potential for profitability and longevity.
  • Only Luminar and Ouster show financial resilience and the potential to achieve profitability by 2026, while other companies may require additional funding.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker/Getty Images News

Introduction

As I eagerly await the release of Q3 2023 results, my objective for this article is to present predictive scenarios that extend beyond the immediate outcomes of the upcoming quarter. I intend to emphasize the sustainability

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.16K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEVA--
Aeva Technologies, Inc.
CPTN--
Cepton, Inc.
CPTNW--
Cepton, Inc. WT EXP 060127
INVZ--
Innoviz Technologies Ltd.
LAZR--
Luminar Technologies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.