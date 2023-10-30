IWR: A Potential New Cycle Leader

jack-sooksan/iStock via Getty Images

Believe it or not, the market is more than just the large-cap S&P 500. While it's clear for over a decade that momentum has primarily been focused on large-cap tech names, one shouldn't ignore mid-cap companies which could be on the growth trajectory to one day being larger. The question of course is when to do it. I personally believe the era of large-cap outperformance is nearing its end. If I'm right, mid-cap stocks can certainly be new cycle leader. That's why the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is worth keeping on a watch list for a core allocation. Just not yet, given on-going relative performance weakness against SPY.

Launched on July 17, 2001, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF offers exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies. With net assets of over $25 billion, this is one of the largest players tracking mid-sized stocks. The fund is based on the Russell MidCap Index. The ETF has 814 holdings, and on average is considerably better valued than large-caps with a price to earnings ratio of just 15.62.

Sector Allocation & Holdings

From a sector perspective, the real big difference between large-caps and mid-caps is Technology. In the case of IWR, the largest sector representation is Industrials followed by Financials. Tech makes up just 12% of the fund - a far cry from what you see in headline market averages like the S&P 500.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF's holdings span numerous industries, offering investors the advantage of significant diversification, with no single holding making up more than 0.6% of the portfolio.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stands out. For instance, the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) and the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO), track different indexes and therefore offer varying exposures. IJH, for example, has a higher focus on industrials, while VO's holdings have a higher median market capitalization. In contrast, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF offers a balanced portfolio, with a healthy mix of sectors and market caps. Moreover, unlike some of its peers, IWR has over $25 billion in assets under management, providing it with the liquidity and stability that many investors value.

The Case for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

The argument for investing in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF is strong, particularly as we see large-cap dominance potentially coming to an end. Mid-cap companies, often overlooked in favor of their larger counterparts, offer significant growth potential. They are typically at a growth stage where they have overcome the teething problems of small companies, but still have substantial growth opportunities ahead. As investors start to shift their focus from large-cap equities as I suspect they will, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF offers a compelling investment opportunity. By investing in this fund, you are not just betting on individual companies, but on the growth potential of the mid-cap sector as a whole.

The bottom line here is simple. If you are bearish on Tech, you are bearish on large-cap. If you are bullish on stocks overall, then you likely should be more bullish on mid-caps. The iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF is a good fund for what it does, and while it has underperformed large-caps the last decade, the next decade likely looks very different.