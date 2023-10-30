Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 7:50 PM ETGaia, Inc. (GAIA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.17K Followers

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jirka Rysavy - Chief Executive Officer

James Colquhoun - Chief Operating Officer

Ned Preston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street Advisors

Thierry Wuilloud - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Gaia, Inc.’s Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023. Joining us today are Gaia’s CEO, Jirka Rysavy; COO, James Colquhoun; and CFO, Ned Preston. Following some prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we get started, however, I would like to take a minute to read the Safe Harbor language. The following constitutes the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The matters discussed today include forward-looking statements that involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

These include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new members and retain existing members, our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment, maintenance and expansion of device platforms for streaming, fluctuations in customer usage of our service, fluctuations in quarterly operating results, service disruptions, production risks, general economic conditions, future losses, loss of key personnel, price changes, brand reputation, acquisitions, new initiatives that we undertake, security and information systems, legal liability for website content, failure of third parties to provide adequate service, future Internet related taxes, our founders’ control of us, litigation, consumer trends, the effect of government regulation and programs, the impact of public health threats, including the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and our response to it, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Gaia assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GAIA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.