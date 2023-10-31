Kwarkot

The exploration discussed here was prompted by the spectacular drop in the stock price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last Friday, after their Q3 2023 earnings release. A move of 6.6% is really big for a large, blue-chip REIT.

The earnings report was disappointing indeed. Rent increases are dropping. Bad debt surprisingly increased. Some of their markets will be oversupplied through 2024.

But guess what? This is multifamily. Turmoil and fluctuations are normal.

In particular, rents are strongly seasonal. And nothing new is getting started in those oversupplied markets, which are in fast growing places like Nashville and Austin. And the oversupplied markets have only 16% of Camden’s total rent.

After the glut there will be years of spectacular demand in those markets. There may also be some opportunities to buy sooner, and at big discounts, from merchant builders who are in over their heads.

What we have here is the classic circumstance often described by Howard Marks. The reality of “things are not so great right now” gets recast by the market into “things are hopeless and will be forever.”

I’ve stayed out of multifamily REITs all year because neither yield nor clear upside was in my desired range. I discussed this for AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) last March.

With this latest change and the impacts of recent interest-rate increases, perhaps it is time to buy. Let’s look.

Do they all suck?

There are five big multifamily REITs with credit ratings of A- or BBB+ from S&P. Take a look at their price action over the last 4 years, as of Saturday October 28:

Returns on these stocks over this period have indeed sucked. If you are foolish enough to think that price action over recent years is a good basis for evaluating corporate performance or investing potential, please stop reading and go away. I am writing for investors who seek value and know that it can often be found in beaten-down names.

You can see in the chart that these five REITs were split by the market into two groups. The pandemic led to a mania for any REIT focused on the sunbelt, and this played out in the price action of CPT and MidAmerica Apartment Communities (MAA).

In contrast, AvalonBay (AVB) has been focused on coastal gateway markets. Today they are transitioning their portfolio to be 25% in expansion sunbelt markets, but that is still mostly in the future. The other two REITs also are not strongly focused on the sunbelt.

My own view was that the market overdid the sunbelt mania. The outperformance there (see below) was always destined to be temporary.

Here is a comparison of CPT and AVB, the ones I have followed closely, so we can see them better individually.

Having bought CPT earlier in 2021, writing about them here, I rotated into AVB in late fall, as discussed in this article from December 2021. That part was prescient.

Unfortunately, by early 2023 my portfolio strategy evolved and I made the uncomfortable decision to realize an 18% loss in response by closing the AVB position. AVB has gone nowhere since, but CPT has dropped about 30%.

On net, they are both back to where they were five years ago. In a world of constant earnings multiples, that would make no sense.

Both have grown cash earnings per share, which we discuss below. But multiples have compressed, so it is not obvious what the upside may be. We will look at these things after a brief discussion of the business model of these REITs.

Business Models

While they do not talk about it in quite the same way, both these REITs rely on development of new multifamily communities for a significant fraction of their growth. They seek opportunities to sell established communities at a cap rate low enough that their larger returns from development generate significant net gains. I discussed this for each of them in the articles linked above.

In addition, they both seek to buy and sell opportunistically. Neither of them sets out to grow their earnings mainly from just operating apartments.

With regard to finding capital for growth, they are also both opportunistic. They issue stock when it makes sense. They sell Notes when it makes sense. The dispose of properties or sell fractions of them when it makes sense. And they draw back when it makes sense.

I expect the same can be said of the other three REITs in the plot shown above, although I don’t know them as well.

Earnings Growth

In the following I will compare earnings using the standard measure of Funds From Operations per share, or FFO/sh. This is NOT an accurate measure of cash earnings, mainly because these REITs both spend about 10% of Net Operating Income on recurring capex. Apartments require significant maintenance.

We can describe the funds available for distribution and reinvestment, or the cash earnings, as FDR. As is discussed here and in other of my past work, my estimate of FDR for multifamily is 60% of NOI and 77% of FFO.

Here we will suppose that these ratios have not changed much over time, which is sensible on average. As a result, the growth rates of FDR/sh and FFO/sh are roughly the same.

So we will compare FFO/sh growth rates and FFO multiples as a way to quantify earnings and prices. Over the past four years, the sunbelt narrative was reflected in this earnings growth:

RP Drake

AvalonBay was hit harder in the pandemic and is still recovering. Camden did a great job of taking advantage of their markets.

But remember turmoil in multifamily and strong regional variations. Looking at the period since 2010, just after the Great Recession, we have this:

RP Drake

Over these years AvalonBay has somewhat outperformed Camden. But the results are substantially a tie.

We can compare what happened over this period to their stock prices. We see the data here:

RP Drake

Comparing the columns shaded green in the past two tables, we see that both these REITs would have to increase a great deal in price for the stock price to have grown at the same rate as the cash earnings per share did. That is hopeful but there is no magic about 2010 and that stock price may or may not be a good starting point. See below.

Before the Great Recession, AvalonBay grew much more strongly than Camden did. But we will consider that ancient history. In my view it is not so relevant to the future from here forward.

Valuation

Multifamily REITs are valued at larger multiples of FFO (and FDR) than most other REITs. The reason is that the cap rates for their properties are small. For reference, AvalonBay reported asset sales at cap rates a bit below 5% in their Q3 earnings call.

I concluded here that, for 5% cap rates, multifamily REITs would be priced at NAV for an FDR multiple in the mid 20s (assuming NOI grew at a 2% rate). This plot shows those results with axes of FDR multiple against cap rates.

RP Drake

So far we’ve seen cap rates in multifamily move up to near 5% from near 4%. The solid portion of the curve shows that range. The dashed portion shows how further increases in cap rate would affect the multiples.

To get back to the higher multiples of some recent periods, cap rates would have to drop back down and/or the market would have to give more credit for future growth. This would likely require much lower interest rates for an extended period.

Today’s FDR multiples in the mid-20s correspond to FFO multiples in the high teens. A reasonable estimate for an FFO multiple that prices the stock at NAV with present cap rates is 18x. We will use that below.

Various earnings calls have emphasized the today’s cap rates need to increase to support spread-based acquisitions at current interest rates. For development to pencil out, one needs lower costs and/or higher cap rates on stabilization. Such cap rate increases would push fair-value multiples down further.

A cap rate increase to near 6% would take FDR multiples down to near 20x. Multiples on FFO would then drop to near 15x. This should inform our thinking.

My view is that what will give ground from here will be interest rates more than cap rates. The CPI-U is on the way down rapidly, as it catches up with lagged changes in housing costs. And high interest rates are breaking more and more economic furniture as time goes on, providing an incentive to lower them.

And as usual, interest rates will collapse faster and farther than the Fed or almost anyone believes is possible. Asset prices, and especially REITs, will move up in response.

No prediction here on how long this will last of whether cap rates will move down much before the next interest-rate spike. But it might make sense to try to take advantage of the rebound.

Where and How Big is the Disconnect from Fair Value?

This discussion of fair value sets the stage for looking specifically at CPT and AVB. This table shows the results.

RP Drake

We see that at the end of 2010 CPT was priced at 18x FFO (traditional shorthand is to suppress the /sh). For today’s cap rates that would be fair value. AVB in contrast was priced at 28x, producing an FDR multiple far up into the 30s. That was probably unreasonably high.

Today, CPT is at about 12x FFO while AVB is nearly 16x. Yet their performance over the past decade would support a much closer FFO multiple.

Part of that is that the current market is in a snit over last week’s earnings release. But that does not explain the full 27% difference, which entirely reflects the price action this year. What was sunbelt euphoria in 2021 seems to have transformed into sunbelt depression.

The final column, shaded green, shows the upside to a valuation of 18x FFO. CPT appears to have much more upside to fair value. Remember, that is at current cap rates and will move when they do.

Note also, as a sanity check, that if both of them move up as indicated, that would take them back to mid-2022 levels. Seeing late 2021 levels seems like it should be a long way away to me, and it is.

Buying CPT

There are two risks to think about here. One of them is the turmoil of multifamily.

For Camden in particular, things could get worse before they get better. That could overwhelm opposite trends in the markets.

The second risk is that interest rates and cap rates might keep ascending and stay higher forever. Using the 6% cap rate modeled above, implying a 15x FFO multiple, CPT would still have 22% upside from here while AVB would be near fair value.

That 22% is not at my target for upside positions, but it does provide some margin of safety.

It is perfectly reasonable to ask: what about the other REITs in my first graphic above? Any of them might be as good an investment as CPT.

Thanks to the snit by the market last week, CPT has the lowest FFO multiple at the moment. But my preference is also idiosyncratic.

I have followed Camden (and AvalonBay) for several years and have confidence in their management. Others may perhaps be as good, but my investing is based on my own knowledge.

Having reached these conclusions, I bought CPT Monday morning this week. I welcome the income but see it as an upside play and likely will sell once the gains develop.