Kateryna Onyshchuk

It's been a tough couple of weeks for investors with the S&P 500 (SP500) officially marking a technical correction, down by 10% from its Q2 high. Interest rates are at a near two-decade high and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has added to the poor sentiment.

At the same time, stock market bulls can take solace in that the index is still up 9% year to date and nearly 20% from its 2022 lows. It was never going to be a straight line higher, but we remain convinced the bottom is in.

On that point, even as being bearish is back in vogue with buzzwords like the looming "crash" gaining attention, we'll take a stand as unapologetically bullish and expect more upside going forward.

Seeking Alpha

Everyone likes a good list and we'll start off with the TLDR version right here. The following points, as we see it, highlight why many of the doom and gloom talking points dominating the narrative are simply wrong and will likely be cleared up over the next few months. The recent selloff offers a good opportunity to buy the dip.

Middle East crisis appears contained Room For Inflation To Surprise Lower (energy/shelter prices) Fed Is Likely Done With Rate Hikes Downside To Bond Yields Economy Remains Resilient Companies Keep Beating Earnings Attractive valuations

The Oil Selloff is Sending an Important Signal

Mindful of the human tragedy and horrific images emerging from Israel, the situation remains a big question mark with the uncertainty being how it ends.

Still, we can point to an important market signal which is the sharp selloff in the price of oil, currently trading near a two-month low. Under the assumption that "the market knows everything", our interpretation here is that the trading action in crude implies a consensus for the broader geopolitical implications.

Scenarios of a more widespread regional escalation represent a remote possibility that we agree would be very bearish for global financial markets, but we're just not seeing that. If the situation was spiraling out of control, we should expect to see oil sharply higher and that's just not the case.

On the other hand, the potential that the conflict remains relatively contained as a continuation of the long-running quagmire also opens the door for the market to move on in regard to financial market implications. In other words, the setup right now indicates easing tension.

source: finviz

Downside to Inflation Forecasts

In many ways, this latest leg lower in the price of crude, down more than 15% off from its recent high is a welcomed development for investors with implications from inflation expectations to the next step in Fed policy.

The first point here is that lower energy prices help reverse the uptick in the annual CPI rate which hit 3.7% in September from 3.4% in August, largely based on the spike in oil that month.

While the consumer price index measures broader categories of energy beyond "WTI crude", there is a good read here that the October report will likely present a negative month-over-month energy print also reflected in falling gasoline prices.

According to the Cleveland Fed "Inflation Nowcasting" the group is predicting the headline CPI pullback to a 3.3% annual rate for October. This would be an encouraging backdrop by next month that inflation had once again resumed its downward slide.

From there, we can also make the case there is even room for that same October CPI to surprise a bit lower, particularly from core components. A print towards a 3.2% annual headline rate would be a very bullish catalyst for stocks solving multiple headwinds at once.

source: Cleveland Fed

Separately, another positive development on the inflation front is the dynamics taking shape within the "shelter" component of the CPI that represents nearly one-third of the entire CPI calculation. This side has been stubbornly elevated all year, running at a rate above 6% y/y in September but expected to turn sharply lower going forward.

source: WSJ

While everyone recognizes that housing prices are up significantly from pre-pandemic benchmarks, the data shows that those price increases have largely stalled and some components like rent are already in a decline. Data from The National Association of Realtors shows existing home sales prices were up 2.8% y/y in September, which is a positive number but not the +6% from the shelter CPI last month.

In other words, the spread between the official CPI and real-time private market data converging lower is the dynamic that inflation hawks are choosing to ignore. This is the path for the CPI to reach the mythical 2% target down the line that the market is desperate to see.

source: apartment list

The Fed is Done

So what we have here is this lingering confusion in the market where a large part of investors still believe inflation remains "out of control" despite the writing on the wall that the direction is heading lower, as far as we're concerned.

Ahead of the upcoming November 1st FOMC, the broad consensus is that the Fed will keep rates on hold, but likely maintain its cautious messaging with the door open for tighter policy down the line if necessary. We believe stocks can rally out of this event and press conference with the Fed taking a more balanced approach compared to the uber-hawkish signaling at recent meetings.

The understanding is that recently mixed economic data and even the layer of uncertainty from the Middle East crisis have afforded the group some time to see how incoming indicators play out. There is also a thought that significantly higher rates from here would undermine broader financial stability which the group is cognizant of.

Keep in mind that through next year, market implied probabilities are still setting a 29% chance that the Fed will hike again. If we're correct that disinflation is set to continue, incoming CPI data would just confirm that higher rates are unnecessary taking those odds of a hike closer to zero. Risk assets should respond favorably to that outcome.

source: CME FedWatch Tool

Expect a Pullback In Bond Yields

The next step in the puzzle is dealing with climbing bond yields at the long end of the curve with the 30-year Treasury rate currently trading at 5%. Naturally, stock market bears have latched on to this dynamic as a headwind for the economy and also represent a major catalyst for stocks to break down lower.

While there is a component of the move related to the U.S. fiscal situation and even trends in the Dollar, we still believe the primary driver here is inflation and inflation expectations.

In our view, the segment of the market that still expects inflation to remain structurally elevated and force the Fed to continue hiking or maintain rates at the current level indefinitely explains a large of the bond market weakness.

If there is a scenario where the CPI will average 5% over the next decade, then absolutely a 5% bond yield would make sense. In contrast, if we can envision room that the CPI will converge lower toward the 2% target sooner rather than later, there simply isn't a good reason for long-term rates to remain at current levels.

The Fed would have room to cut rates by next year, not because the economy is "collapsing", but because inflation expectations would justify such a move. That backdrop draws parallels to the events over the past year where the CPI declined from a high of 9.1% in 2022 down to under 4% currently even as the labor market remained firm and overall resilient economic conditions. We believe there is a continuation of that trend into next year.

A pullback in bond yields, reversing some of the recent spike would help to improve market sentiment as a catalyst for stocks.

Data by YCharts

Companies Keep Beating Earnings Estimates

So when we step back to downplay the risk of a "market crash" as some have postulated, what's missing there is a deeper economic deterioration that would begin to drive corporate earnings significantly lower.

The building trend from Q3 earnings seasons is that the majority of companies are in fact beating expectations and providing otherwise positive forward guidance. According to FactSet, with approximately 50% of S&P 500 companies reporting, 78% have surpassed consensus EPS estimates.

The backdrop here includes not only the better-than-expected operating environment as a theme over the past year but also companies benefiting from lower inflationary cost pressures and stronger margins.

Considering what has already been a meaningful drop in stock prices in recent months, the silver lining there is that valuations have once again turned attractive. The data we are looking at is that on a 12=month forward P/E basis, the S&P 500 is trading at a 17x multiple which is below the five and ten-year average for the metric.

Into next year, the cards falling right between inflation surprisingly lower, the Fed backing off from further rate hikes, and bond yields stabilizing would support a continuation of stronger earnings momentum.

The upside here is that with the rates currently at 5%, room for lower rates going forward can end up supporting higher earnings and balance out other macro headwinds or a soft patch of economic activity. In other words, it would be more concerning if were at a backdrop of zero percent rates and the Fed had nothing to cut in case conditions deteriorated.

source: FactSet

What's Next For the S&P 500

As predictable as the sunrise, a constant call that the market is facing a massive crash lower on a daily basis is just a reality of the stock market. Bears got their long-awaited 2023 correction, but are likely pushing their luck here expecting further declines. Ultimately, we believe market fundamentals and the macro trends that matter are on the bulls' side in support of a rally going forward.

We believe SPX remains in an uptrend since the pandemic lows of 2020. The current area of technical support between $4,125 and $4,150 is in play which we expect to hold through the next Fed meeting.

On the upside, we'll take it one step at a time but see a break back up above $4,300 as putting the bulls back in control. Into 2024, improving market breadth with a rebound particularly from beaten-down small caps and cyclical sectors can push the index back toward all-time highs and beyond.

Let's draw $4,000 in the S&P 500 as our line in the sand. A break lower below this key psychological level would signal a more concerning deterioration of the outlook and force a reassessment of our thesis.

The risk here is that inflation indeed does surprise to the upside forcing the Fed to keep hiking and leading to even higher bond yields. There is also the potential that the Middle East crisis intensifies impact global trade and broader business conditions. While we see those scenarios as unlikely, they remain monitoring points and will likely expose the market to ongoing volatility.