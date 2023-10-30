Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
7 Reasons We're Betting On A Year-End Rally For Stocks

Oct. 30, 2023 10:00 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXNDX, DJI, DIA, SPY, QQQ, COMP.IND2 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 approached a technical correction, but we see room to rebound by year-end.
  • Recent selloff in oil prices signals easing Middle East tensions and provides relief against concerns that inflation was set to re-accelerate.
  • Solid earnings momentum and attractive market valuations are bullish for stocks into 2024.
It's been a tough couple of weeks for investors with the S&P 500 (SP500) officially marking a technical correction, down by 10% from its Q2 high. Interest rates are at a near two-decade high and the uncertainty surrounding the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dr.Stevo
Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Premium
Comments (32)
Hi Dan. I agree with everything you have written. As for core CPI though, there is a decent chance ex shelter bumps from the way healthcare inflation has been skewed to the downside over past year. It’s the one thing that may keep core CPI from dropping even with rent prices coming down. I don’t think it will change the overall trajectory of what the Fed does but still no one is mentioning it their core CPI predictions. Just food for thought
L
Lost-at-sea
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
Dan, go to the Fed website and look at recent balance sheet trends. $8 trillion reasons for the market to continue its down trend.
Yes, maybe it bounces a bit, but the trend is your friend and the trend is down. Don’t fight the tape? Thanks for the optimistic article.
