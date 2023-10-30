Week Ahead: Fate Of The Dollar Might Not Be Determined By The Fed Or NFP

s-cphoto

By Ed Moya

Forex traders always brace for a big week anytime you have an FOMC decision and the nonfarm payroll report on the same week, but this week is different. Wall Street will also be paying close attention to the BOJ rate decision and the Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement.

Earlier on Monday, the Nikkei reported that it's set to consider further adjustment to its YCC framework at its Tuesday meeting. Currency traders know the BOJ needs to lift the yield cap, but policymakers have been effective in delaying expectations on when that will happen.

The bond market appears to be pressuring central banks and a tweak to YCC seems likely, which means the departure from negative rate territory could happen at the January BOJ decision.

On Wednesday, it won’t just be fixed income traders paying close attention to the 8:30 am EST release of the Treasury quarterly funding announcement. Every trader knows that if the bond market selloff resumes, that could have a crippling effect on growth prospects and trigger a move into safe- havens.

If Treasury auctions size are larger than expected, budget deficit concerns will grow, which could lead to continued tepid demand during future Treasury auctions. Everyone will want to know how far out they go out on the curve and how much will they sell.

USD/JPY hourly chart

The US dollar could go on a rollercoaster as bond market volatility is expected to be elevated given all the rate decisions and Treasury’s funding plans. Dollar-yen fell over 70 pips on the Nikkei report that BOJ could let the 10-year exceed 1.00%, but that doesn’t mean the dollar’s days are numbered.

The US growth story could still remain intact post-Fed and if the NFP report still shows the labor market remains healthy and if Wall Street isn’t spooked by the Treasury.

Monday, Oct. 30

Economic Data/Events:

Australia retail sales

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence

Germany CPI, GDP

Spain CPI

China’s key financial policy gathering day led by Chinese President Xi Jinping

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, Nordic premiers and foreign ministers attend Nordic Council meeting in Oslo

ECB’s Visco speaks in Rome.

Italian, German, French industry ministers hold trilateral meeting in Rome.

Riksbank Governor Thedeen speaks in New York.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Economic Data/Events:

BOJ Rate Decision: To keep rates on hold, possibly tweak YCC by allowing 10-year yields to exceed 1%

US Conference Board consumer confidence, employment cost index

Japan unemployment, industrial production, retail sales

China October manufacturing PMI: 50.8e v 50.6 prior; non-manufacturing (services): 52.0e v 51.7 prior

Czech Republic GDP

Eurozone CPI, GDP

France CPI, GDP

Hong Kong GDP

Italy GDP, CPI

Mexico international reserves, GDP

New Zealand building permits

Poland CPI

Saudi Arabia GDP

South Africa trade balance

Thailand trade

RBA’s Jones at the AFIA Conference, Sydney.

ECB’s Ignazio Visco speaks on final day as Bank of Italy governor.

French President Macron begins visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Economic Data/Events:

US Treasury quarterly refunding announcement. Could be the main event of the week.

FOMC Decision: Expected to keep rates on hold and maintain a tightening bias

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, JOLTS job openings, light vehicle sales

Australia building approvals

China Caixin manufacturing PMI

India Manufacturing PMI

New Zealand unemployment

Russia unemployment

UK Manufacturing PMI

All Saints holiday in much of Europe.

Fabio Panetta begins his six-year term as Bank of Italy governor and ECB Governing Council member.

Piero Cipollone starts eight-year term as ECB Executive Board member.

SNB President Jordan and Board member Gerlach speak in Bern

Reserve Bank of New Zealand publishes financial stability report.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Economic Data/Events:

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, productivity

Australia trade balance

European Manufacturing PMIs: Eurozone, France, Germany

UK BOE rate decision: Expected to keep bank rate steady at 5.25%

Norges Bank rate decision: Expected to keep deposit rates steady at 4.25%.

Czech central bank rate decision: Expected to cut rates by 25bps to 6.75%

Earnings from Apple (AAPL)

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane seminar at University of Limerick.

SNB President Thomas Jordan and Band for International Settlements chief Augustin Carstens speak in Zurich.

Serbian Energy Minister Djedovic, EU envoy Emanuel Gioffret, representatives of key gas companies in southeastern Europe attend two-day regional conference on gas supplies, trade in Belgrade

Friday, Nov. 3

Economic Data/Events:

US Jobs Report: October Change in nonfarm payrolls: 180ke v 336K prior, unemployment rate: 3.8%e 3.8% prior; Average hourly earnings m/m: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior

Canada Job Change, unemployment

China Caixin services PMI

Eurozone unemployment

France industrial production

Italy unemployment

Singapore retail sales

Spain unemployment

BOE’s Haskel speaks on a panel at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference.

BOE’s Pill speaks to regional agents about the Monetary Policy Report.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Swiss Finance Minister Keller-Sutter speak in Lucerne.

Sovereign Rating Updates:

– Denmark (Fitch)

– Switzerland (Fitch)

– Norway (Moody’s)

– Ireland (DBRS)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.