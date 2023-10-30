Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 9:22 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.18K Followers

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tracey Ford - Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG

Dan Rosensweig - Co-Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Kunal Madhukar - UBS

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Bryan Smilek - JPMorgan

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alex Fuhrman - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Chegg’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tracey Ford, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead.

Tracey Ford

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Chegg’s third quarter 2023 conference call. On today’s call are Dan Rosensweig, Co-Chairperson and CEO and Andy Brown, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of our earnings press release, along with our investor presentation, is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.chegg.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website. We routinely post information on our website and intend to make important announcements on our media center website at chegg.com/mediacenter. We encourage you to make use of these resources.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We caution you to consider the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CHGG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHGG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.