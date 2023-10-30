Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.18K Followers

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Friedman - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Christian Henry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Eve Burstein - Bernstein

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

John Sourbeer - UBS

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the PacBio Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Todd Friedman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Todd Friedman

Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon and welcome to PacBio’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results, we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions, progress, estimates, plans, intentions, guidance, and others, including expectations with respect to our growth potential, instrument and consumable sales and GAAP and non-GAAP growth guidance.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PACB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PACB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.