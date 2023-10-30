Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 10:38 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.18K Followers

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Desmond Lynch - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Luc Seraphin - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Nam Kim - Arete Research

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Rambus Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Desmond Lynch

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Rambus third quarter 2023 results conference call. I am Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer at Rambus; and on the call with me today is Luc Seraphin, our CEO. The press release for the results that we will be discussing today has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of this call will be available for the next week at 866-813-9403. In addition, we are simultaneously webcasting this call. And along with the audio, we are webcasting slides that we will reference during portions of today's call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website beginning today at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Our discussions today will contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth, demand for our solutions, the company's ability to effectively manage supply chain shortages and other market challenges and the effects of ASC 606 on reported revenue amongst other items. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be discussed during this call and are more fully described in the documents we file with the SEC, including our 8-Ks, 10-Qs and 10-Ks. These forward-looking statements may differ materially

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RMBS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.