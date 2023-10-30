Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aehr Test Systems: Key Customer Is Slowing Silicon Carbide Capacity Expansion - Sell

Oct. 30, 2023 11:40 PM ET
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Wafer level test and burn-in system supplier Aehr Test Systems is likely to suffer from key customer ON Semiconductor's surprise decision to slow down near-term silicon carbide capacity expansion.
  • In both FY2022 and FY2023, approximately 80% of the company's revenues were derived from ON Semiconductor with the number increasing to 88% in Q1/FY2024.
  • With ON Semiconductor looking to cut capital expenditures by approximately 40% next year, Aehr Test Systems is unlikely to remain unscathed.
  • The slowing growth in EV sales might provide a persistent headwind for the company's efforts to gain more traction with other silicon carbide customers.
  • Given my expectation for Aehr Test Systems' near-term growth and earnings trajectory taking a major hit, I would advise investors to sell existing positions and wait for the current headwinds to subside.

Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

On Monday, shares of leading semiconductor solutions provider ON Semiconductor (ON) sold off by more than 20% following a surprise Q4 earnings warning with the projected shortfall mostly the result of substantially lower silicon carbide demand

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
K
KING80
Today, 12:05 AM
Premium
Im holding and might buy more. My cost basis is $13. Havent added in 2 years
