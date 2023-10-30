Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kirby: Takes On A Little Water With Sluggish Sequential Guidance (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 30, 2023 11:55 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.25K Followers

Summary

  • Kirby's third quarter results were decent, with revenue rising 3% year over year, but there were complications from the closure of the Illinois Waterway and ongoing supply issues in DES.
  • Kirby faces a mix of positives and potential threats in 2024, with limited incremental inland barge capacity and strong refinery activity offset by higher operating costs and economic uncertainty.
  • I calculate a fair value in the $80's but Kirby shares have pulled back by a third or more when the Street has been worried about the economic outlook.

Towboat & Fuel Barges on the Mississippi River

John Touscany

Tank barge operator Kirby (NYSE:KEX) has had an okay year in 2023, with demand improving throughout the year, but the share price performance has certainly weakened of late on increased concerns about the economy in 2024 and

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.25K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KEX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.