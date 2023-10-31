Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Financial Services' 9% Preferred Equity: Why I Bought More

Oct. 31, 2023 12:10 AM ETEnterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC), EFSCP
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Financial Services' preferred shares are yielding 9% after a recent sell-off, prompting me to double their holdings.
  • The bank's net interest income is growing, and its net interest margin remains above pre-pandemic levels, indicating a strong asset portfolio.
  • Enterprise Financial is incrementally growing its deposits and loans, with a modest leverage ratio and multiple sources of liquidity.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is a regional bank that I’ve been invested in since the regional banking crisis. The bank offers a fixed rate non-cumulative preferred share (NASDAQ:EFSCP) that was recently sold off

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.86K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EFSCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EFSC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EFSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFSC
--
EFSCP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.