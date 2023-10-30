Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 11:22 PM ETKforce Inc. (KFRC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.18K Followers

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Liberatore - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Kelly - Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary

Jeffrey Hackman - Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Baird

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Josh Chan - UBS

Jack Wilson - Truist Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Krista and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Kforce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instruction]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Liberatore, Kforce's President and CEO. You may begin your conference.

Joe Liberatore

Good afternoon. This call contains certain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based upon current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may vary materially from the factors listed in Kforce's public filings and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You can find additional information about our results in our earnings release and our SEC filings. In addition, we have published our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations portion of our website.

The Firm continues to operate effectively against a challenging macro environment. Our laser focus on growing our business organically with a consistent, refined business model tailored to provide highly skilled technology talent solutions to world-class companies has been critical to our success.

Third quarter results were stronger than we anticipated and results in our Technology business

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KFRC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KFRC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.