Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 11:23 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), RWT.PR.A
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2023 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kaitlyn Mauritz - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris Abate - Chief Executive Officer

Dash Robinson - President

Brooke Carillo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Bose George - KBW

Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo Securities

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the Redwood Trust, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Kaitlyn Mauritz, Redwood's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Kaitlyn Mauritz

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Chris Abate, Chief Executive Officer; Dash Robinson, President; and Brooke Carillo, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that certain statements made during management's presentation today with respect to future financial or business performance may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We encourage you to read the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which provides a description of some of the factors that could have a material impact on the company's performance and cause actual results to differ from those that may be expressed in forward-looking statements.

On this call, we might also refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be utilized in isolation or considered as a substitute for

