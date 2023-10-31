Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Mixing An Explosive Cocktail For Share Price Upside

Oct. 31, 2023 12:55 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.59K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's Q2 FY 2024 earnings are expected to be positive due to an uptick in consumer spending in China and growth in Alibaba Cloud.
  • China's economic rebound is gaining momentum, with indicators showing increased production and consumption.
  • Analyst sentiment is strengthening, with forecasts indicating growth in sales and EPS for Alibaba.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its FY 2024 Q2 before the market opens on November 17th. Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges in China, I hold an optimistic view regarding Alibaba's earnings prospects for this upcoming quarter. Several

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.59K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is market commentary only; not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.