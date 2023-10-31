Andrew Burton

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its FY 2024 Q2 before the market opens on November 17th. Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges in China, I hold an optimistic view regarding Alibaba's earnings prospects for this upcoming quarter. Several factors contribute to this positive outlook, including an uptick in growth for consumer spending in China, as well as a likely expansion of enterprise traction within Alibaba Cloud, and the anticipated progress in building a Gen AI product portfolio. Add a deep value thesis on fundamentals to the mix, and we have an explosive cocktail for share price appreciation

In preparation for upcoming earnings, I reiterate my conviction that Alibaba's stock is presently strongly undervalued at below 10x EV/EBIT; and with FY 2024 Q2, I believe the Chinese e-commerce giant may finally be ready to rally towards my target price of $150.56 per share.

For reference, Alibaba shares have underperformed YTD vs. U.S. competitor Amazon (AMZN) and the broader stock market: BABA shares are down close to 10%, compared to a gain of approximately 8% and 49% for Amazon and S&P 500 (SP500), respectively.

Seeking Alpha

Alibaba To See Macro Tailwind, As China's Economy Is Stabilizing

China's economic rebound is gaining momentum as various indicators point to an uptick in both production and consumption, affirming the effectiveness of the country's pro-growth policies. Notably, the purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector has returned to expansion territory in August and September 2023, marking a rebound after four consecutive months of negative growth. This trend can be attributed to the government's measures aimed at supporting the private sector, revitalizing the capital market, and expanding strategic emerging industries in Cloud, silicon technology and AI. In the nine months leading up to end of September, China's economy expanded at a 5.2% rate, suggesting that the country is comfortably on track achieving Beijing's goal of approximately 5% growth for the year.

The property sector remains the most concerning aspect of China's economic prospects, and challenges of the sector are likely to persist into the near future, as both home sales and property investment have worsened through Q3. However, there are signs of optimism, as the government introduced measures to boost housing demand, such as reducing down payments and easing mortgage regulations.

In that context, Alibaba's most important macroeconomic tailwind, consumer sentiment, is emerging as a key driver of China's economic performance. Retail sales of consumer goods increased by 4.6% year over year in August, up from 2.5% in July. The trend accelerated again in the last month of the quarter, to 5.5% in September, underlining the strength of consumer demand during the country's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. This momentum is expected to continue into the fourth quarter, driven by holiday-related spending and the upcoming "Double 11" online shopping festival in October.

Tradingeconomics

Alibaba's Cloud Business Poised To Gain Traction

U.S. tech giants reported strong on Cloud in Q3, with Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), achieving YoY growth in Cloud of 24%, 24%, and 12%, respectively. Now, while the U.S. and China markets are not the same, the secular growth tailwind is certainly similar. And Alibaba is dominating China's cloud market with 36% market share and a $14 billion of annual revenue run rate as of June 2023. That said, it is worth pointing out that China's overall cloud penetration levels are still very low (especially compared to the U.S.). So, China's upside looks still huge on Cloud infrastructure.

Already in the June quarter, Alibaba commented bullish on Cloud.

In the past quarter, we have received strong demand for model training and related AI services on cloud infrastructure, which were only partially fulfilled due to the near-term supply chain constraints globally. We believe the growth opportunity driven by AI services have just begun. We believe that technology evolution both by AI is not a short-term opportunity at the beginning of a new era as one of the world's leading cloud service provider.

adding that

Over the long term, Alibaba Cloud will benefit from application of AI in all industries.

That said, Alibaba's Q2 FY 2024 may likely bring insights into some exciting developments. Specifically, I would like to point out that in late July, Alibaba Group's cloud division announced its support for Meta's open-source artificial intelligence language model Llama2. This move by Alibaba Cloud enables Chinese businesses to leverage AI technologies on Alibaba's cloud platform, similar to AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

In a separate development, Alibaba introduced its AI tool, Tongyi Wanxiang, which can generate images from text prompts in English or Mandarin. While the application is currently in beta testing, Alibaba intends to expand access to this tool for enterprise customers "in the coming months", likely within FY 2024.

Analyst Sentiment Is Strengthening

With strong consumer sentiment for the e-commerce business, and supportive tailwind for the cloud business, Alibaba is poised for a strong FY 2024 Q2 reporting.

Based on data compiled by Seeking Alpha, as of October 29th, 22 analysts have provided their forecasts for Alibaba's FY 2024 Q2 performance. These collective forecasts indicate that Alibaba's total sales for the September period are expected to fall within a range of $29.426 billion to $32.74 billion, with the average estimate hovering at approximately $30.94 billion. Taking the average analyst consensus estimate as a reference point, it is suggested that Alibaba's sales would increase nearly 7% year over year compared to the same quarter in 2022.

As an additional takeaway to the numbers, it is noteworthy to point out that analyst consensus on topline appears to have finally bottomed out, with the first revisions having shifted toward positive trends. This change comes after three years of declining sentiment, signifying an encouraging strengthening of sentiment among street analysts.

Seeking Alpha

On profitability, analysts project a 15% year over year growth in EPS, with a consensus estimate of $2.08 (falling within a range of $1.71 to $2.30). Following a prolonged period of sluggish performance, a more than double-digit earnings growth print would certainly be bullish for investor sentiment, I argue.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba is set to release its FY 2024 Q2 earnings on November 17th, and there are several reasons to be optimistic about the company's performance. First, I point out that China's economic recovery is gaining momentum, with various indicators signaling an uptick in production and consumption, as retail sales of consumer goods have increased. Second, Alibaba's cloud business is also poised to gain traction, especially with its support for Meta's open-source AI model, Llama2, and the introduction of the AI tool, Tongyi Wanxiang. Third, analysts' forecasts suggest a strengthening of revenue and EPS projections, which is quite a significant insights following 3 years of gradually deteriorating sentiment. In light of these factors, I view Alibaba's EV/EBIT valuation of below 10x as a clear "Buy" opportunity; and I maintain my bullish recommendation on the stock with a target price of $150.56 per share.