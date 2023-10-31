Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: The Market's Overreaction Creates A Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 31, 2023 12:58 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)1 Comment
Summary

  • Ford's shares dropped over 12% after the company withdrew its guidance for FY 2023, due to short-term earnings uncertainty.
  • Despite the short-term impact of the labor agreement, Ford has a strong electric vehicle line-up and benefits from strong demand.
  • Ford's long-term EV strategy -- to generate an annual production volume of 2M units with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8% -- is not affected.
  • The market is overreacting to the guidance withdrawal, presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The market made a big mistake, in my opinion, in its overreaction to Ford's (NYSE:F) results for the third quarter on Friday. Shares of the car brand slumped more than 12%, falling to their lowest level

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

soldierpri profile picture
soldierpri
Today, 1:58 AM
Couldn’t the two risks you mention combine? The UAW contract will lead to more costs in Q4’23 and beyond, no doubt. If a recession starts in the next few months / beginning of 2024 it will be difficult to pass raising costs off to a customer. If this happens, how would you adjust your multiple and do you think it could result in F reducing their dividend?
