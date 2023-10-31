gremlin

Elevator Pitch

I rate Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares as a Hold.

I previously analyzed Hesai Group's Q2 financial performance and FY 2023 financial outlook in my August 17, 2023 write-up.

For this current article, my attention turns to HSAI's current valuations and the recent developments for its key client. Cruise has put a stop to its driverless vehicle business for the time being, which isn't good news for Hesai Group. On the flip side, I think that HSAI's share price and valuations are at or close to trough levels. Therefore, I retain a Hold rating for Hesai Group.

Cruise's Latest Development Is Negative For HSAI

Based on an October 27, 2023 Associated Press report, Cruise "is suspending driverless operations nationwide days after regulators in California found that its driverless cars posed a danger to public safety."

It will be reasonable to infer that Cruise is a significant customer for HSAI and assume that the recent unfavorable development for Cruise has a negative impact on Hesai Group.

Hesai Group noted at its Q1 2023 results call that it is "the primary LiDAR provider for 12 out of the world's top 15 autonomous driving companies with nearly 60% global market share" as per independent research. In its listing prospectus, HSAI specifically highlighted that Cruise is one of the "leading robotaxi companies" in the US. Separately, market research firm Yole Intelligence also refers to Cruise as one of Hesai Group's customers. It is pretty safe to come to the conclusion that Hesai Group's key client list won't be complete without Cruise.

There are also good reasons to believe that Hesai Group's short-term and long-term financial performance is closely linked to the success of the robotaxi business.

At the company's Q4 2022 earnings briefing, Hesai Group shared that robotaxi LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) LiDAR each accounted for about half of the company's top line in the final quarter of last year. As such, the temporary halt for Cruise's driverless business activities will naturally affect HSAI's robotaxi LiDAR revenue and its overall top line in the near term.

In the intermediate to long term, the robotaxi LiDAR segment is also a key business for HSAI. Hesai Group cited research from Frost & Sullivan in the company's listing prospectus which pointed to the Total Addressable Market or TAM for Autonomous Mobility vehicles (e.g. robotaxis) growing to $22.3 billion in 2030. As a comparison, HSAI's trailing twelve months' revenue was $1,613 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), or 7% of its 2030 Autonomous Mobility TAM.

Growing the robotaxi business is both about expanding Hesai Group's top line and improving the company's profitability. HSAI mentioned at its Q4 2022 earnings call that its goal is to register long-term gross profit margins of 45%-50% and 25%-30% for the robotaxi LiDAR and ADAS LiDAR businesses, respectively. In other words, Hesai Group's future profitability for the long run could exceed expectations, if it can achieve a favorable revenue mix with a larger than expected proportion of sales generated from the higher margin robotaxi LiDAR business going forward.

It is noteworthy that HSAI's share price fell by a substantial -10.7% on August 18, 2023, which is the day that one of Cruise's robotaxis collided with another vehicle. This shows that the market understands that the robotaxi market and Cruise are critical growth drivers for Hesai Group.

In a nutshell, the latest turn of events for Cruise has negative read-throughs for HSAI. For the short term, Hesai Group's revenue contribution from Cruise should be limited, until Cruise resumes its driverless car or robotaxi operations. In the long run, safety concerns relating to driverless vehicles might lead to slower-than-expected rate of adoption for autonomous vehicles.

Hesai Group's Share Price Correction And Valuation Derating

HSAI's shares have been hurt by a significant stock price decline and meaningful valuation de-rating in the months following its public listing in February this year.

Hesai Group's last done stock price of $10.00 at the end of the October 27, 2023 trading day is almost half of its IPO price of $19. Since its public listing, HSAI has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 4,000 basis points. But there are signs indicating that HSAI's share price is likely to be close to a bottom.

As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, Hesai Group was trading at a huge valuation premium to its peer Ouster, Inc. (OUST) when its shares were initially listed. On February 14, 2023 (the first day that consensus estimates for HSAI were available), the market valued HSAI and OUST at consensus forward the next twelve months' price-to-sales multiples of 16.9 times and 3.4 times, respectively. Hesai Group's and Ouster's consensus forward price-to-revenue ratios had compressed to 4.0 times and 1.5 times, respectively as of October 27, 2023.

Hesai Group does deserve to be valued by the market at a higher multiple than its peer OUST. HSAI is expected to turn EBITDA positive in 2024, while Ouster is only projected to realize profitability at the EBITDA level by 2026, based on the sell-side analysts' consensus projections taken from S&P Capital IQ. But it is clear that the initial valuation gap between HSAI and OUST in mid-February this year was too wide.

Using another valuation metric, HSAI's consensus forward FY 2025 EV/EBITDA metric at the mid-teens level, or 15.7 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) to be specific, appears to be pretty reasonable for a market leader in the LiDAR space. Earlier, I made reference to Hesai Group's comments at its Q1 2023 earnings briefing that it has close to 60% share of the worldwide autonomous driving LiDAR market.

In summary, I think that Hesai Group should have already seen the worst of valuation multiple compression and stock price correction, as its current valuations are pretty reasonable compared to what it traded at during the time of public listing.

Closing Thoughts

Hesai Group's stock price and valuations should have already troughed, considering its key valuation ratios and peer comparisons. But the negative news flow associated with Cruise is expected to put a cap on HSAI's potential share price appreciation in the short term. In that respect, a Hold rating for HSAI is fair.