Meta Platforms: The Growth Story Goes On

Oct. 31, 2023 9:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Summary

  • Meta is experiencing strong growth in its user base, surpassing expectations and solidifying its market dominance.
  • The company's advertising metrics, including ad impressions and average price per ad, are performing well, attracting advertisers and driving revenue growth.
  • Meta is investing heavily in AI technology, particularly in content generation, user engagement, and advertising, positioning itself for future success in the social media and tech industries.
  • The strong buy rating is reaffirmed for the stock with a target price of $400 in the next 12 months.
Metaverse city and cyberpunk concept. 3d render

Kinwun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following the overreaction in the last year for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), with overblown fears for a slowing user base and increasing competition from TikTok, the giant's growth story is back with a burgeoning user base that is

Comments (2)

InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (5.56K)
$400 price targets seem to be a base case scenario.

Imagine if the growth trajectory carries on?

Imagine if the metaverse actually gains some traction?

The investment thesis for META is strong in the numbers. And there's an intriguing speculative aspect, as well.
