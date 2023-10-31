Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taseko Mines: Strong Copper Production From Gibraltar Should Improve Its Margins

Oct. 31, 2023 1:33 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB), TKO:CA
Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Taseko reported strong Q3 2023 copper production of 35 million pounds, a 25% increase from Q2.
  • August and September saw an average monthly copper production of around 12 million pounds.
  • Taseko is on track to reach at least the upper half of its full-year production guidance and could exceed the high-end of its guidance.
  • The effect of increased production on production costs per pound should more than offset the impact of currently weaker copper prices.
  • Taseko does have a February 2026 bond maturity that it needs to refinance, while Florence Copper should be finished by early 2025 if all goes well.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) reported very strong copper production from Gibraltar in Q3 2023, putting it on track to end up near the high-end of its full year production guidance and potentially even exceed the high-end of its

Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

