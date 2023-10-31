Brandon Bell

The third-quarter earnings season is progressing, but not without elevated volatility in the stock market. Per-share profits for the S&P 500 are now seen as being positive on a year-over-year basis by 3%. Consumer Staples firms continue to report their quarterly results, but so far, both sales and margins have been above analysts’ estimates. Can one troubled low-end retailer meet its rising sector bar?

I have a hold rating on Dollar General (NYSE:DG). Given recent earnings downgrades and a near-term bounce back in shares, I see the stock simply near fair value, though I do outline a possible investment strategy from the long side heading into year-end.

Reported companies beat by 7% so far, led by better margins

According to Bank of America Global Research, Dollar General is the largest dollar store chain in the United States by revenue and the second-largest by store count. The company generated roughly $37.8 billion in revenue in 2022 and currently operates more than 19,000 stores in 47 states offering an assortment of everyday items, including highly consumable merchandise, seasonal, home products, and basic apparel.

The Tennessee-based $26.2 billion market cap Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 12.2 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.0% dividend yield. Ahead of earnings due out in December, shares trade with a somewhat high 38% implied volatility percentage while short interest on the stock is 2.1%.

Back in August, DG shares plunged 14% after the firm slashed its profit outlook. Taking its peers with it lower, the discount retailer reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.13, well below the $2.47 consensus estimate while sales of $9.8 billion were higher by just 3.9% from year-ago levels, a $110 miss. In terms of the outlook, the management team reduced its net sales outlook from 3.5-5.0% to just 1.3-3.3%. Diluted EPS is now seen in the $7.10-$8.30 range, which would be a severe decline from 2022’s levels.

There was little to like about this report if you were a bull. The news was so bad that former CEO Todd Vasos was called back to lead the embattled company. Shares are up nearly 20% since that announcement as some near-term momentum has emerged amid a weak overall stock market tape.

Key downside risks for DG include intense and rising competition in the low-margin grocery industry, macroeconomic shocks that would particularly hit the lower-end consumer, government subsidy program benefit cuts, and rising commodity prices and labor costs. Near-term, with the stock down hard in 2023, further tax-loss harvesting selling could pressure shares into year-end.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having climbed about 5% this year, but guidance numbers have come down for 2024, as has the latest EPS consensus outlook which stands at $7.45 according to Seeking Alpha - that would be a sharp 30% YoY decline. Per-share profits are then expected to recover in the out years but remain under previous years’ tallies.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a slow pace over the coming quarters while its price-to-earnings ratios remain in the low- to mid-teens. The Staples stock’s EV/EBITDA ratio is not overly cheap given its industry while the free cash flow yield is also not particularly impressive.

Dollar General: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume a normalized EPS of $8 and apply a 13x multiple (within its historical long-term range, but below the 5-year average since that stretch was an abnormal period of high consumer spending and record-low interest rates), then shares should be near $104. Other valuation metrics are mixed, and with modest FCF and an unimpressive yield, I see the valuation as neutral.

DG: Some Compelling Valuation Metrics, But A 2024 Outlook

Compared to its peers, DG features poor quant factor grades. I don’t think the valuation warrants a D+ rating, and the growth outlook is less than stellar to me given recent earnings revisions to the downside. Share-price momentum is also very poor right now, though shares have bounced off a low hit several weeks ago, largely driven by news of a new CEO. Still, DG remains profitable, but significant risks remain in place.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, December 7 BMO. The retailer also reports Q3 same-store sales within the broad profit report.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

DG has been among the worst large-cap performers in the last year. Consider that the broad market rallied over the final two months of 2022 - DG was making new weekly high closes on weakening momentum back then. Notice in the chart below that DG finally found some buyers just above $100 after a more than 60% drawdown of its weekly closing high of $262. After a string of weekly losses, shares are up 3 straight weeks in a nearly 20% relief rally. I see some possible long-term support in the $85 to $98 zone - there is a high amount of volume by price in that range and, coupled with the near-term nadir, it offers a favorable spot off of which to trade.

Still, weekly RSI momentum is extremely poor, and the stock’s 40-week moving average, comparable to the 200-day moving average, is in freefall, indicating that the bears are in control. I see long-term resistance in the $173 to $185 zone, so it’s possible that we could see the bounce back persist.

Overall, the October low has some signs of a capitulation bottom and going long here with a stop under $85 could work, but profits should be taken on an approach of $173.

DG: Eyeing Near-Term Support, $175 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on DG. I see the stock near fair value but recognize that pessimism is high with this beaten-down retailer given the YTD share-price plunge and high-volume selling in Q3.