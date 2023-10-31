Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ANGL: Time To Nibble On Some Conservative High Yield Exposure

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF aims to replicate the performance of the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index.
  • Fallen Angels are bonds that were once rated investment grade but have since been downgraded to junk status.
  • The fund is overweight in 'BB' rated bonds, with Vodafone Group being one of the well-known companies in its portfolio.
  • In a risk-off scenario similar to October 2022, we estimate a -5% drawdown in the name, mainly driven by credit spread widening.
  • The fund benefits from a conservative build via its rating profile, and the propensity of many former investment grade companies to regain their rating.

business man computer hand holding laptop tablet graph business stock market graph trading analysis investment financial stock exchange graph chart trader stock market analyzing digital technology

panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to replicate the price and yield performance of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.95K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ANGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ANGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.