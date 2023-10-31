Just_Super

The war in Eastern Europe was the first ever to involve large-scale cyber operations according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Now, the outbreak of the Middle East conflict raises the prospect of organizations worldwide being impacted by cyber incidents as per Computer Weekly which is further confirmed by Tech Target.

Generally speaking, this implies that cybersecurity companies could benefit from more sales. As for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), the aim of this thesis is to show that it is a buy, as in addition to its SecOps strategy which could see higher demand, the company is also carrying out a restructuring exercise to substantially increase free cash flow. At $45.27 per share, this has delivered a one-year performance of around 0% but remains well below its 2021 high of $140.

Data by YCharts

Also, the company will likely report third-quarter 2023 (Q3) financial results on November 1 which will be an opportunity for investors to seek clarifications as this thesis will further elaborate upon.

Rapid7's SecOps Well-Positioned

First, even in the absence of conflicts, it has been a high-risk environment for IT infrastructures due mostly to the surface area of attack available to hackers expanding considerably following the shifting of corporate IT workloads to the cloud and more employees working from home.

Second, since the latest conflict started on October 7, around 90 hacker (also called hacktivist) groups have emerged some of which could be state-sponsored actors calling for attacks on countries located way beyond the Middle East.

Now, to prevent large-scale cyberattacks crippling critical infrastructure and impeding them from functioning for long periods, like was the case for energy with Colonial Pipeline in May 2021, it is important that even before protecting IT assets, the threat should be detected in time. For this purpose, given that a cyber-attack occurs every 39 seconds somewhere in the world, it is important to manage security operations (SecOps) in such a manner to preemptively have insights as to the risks. In this respect, Rapid7's integrated SecOps strategy appears well positioned, and is seeing considerable traction to such a point that management says that the company has "a significant opportunity to be the leader in delivering integrated risk and threat management across on-prem and cloud". Thus, with the rapidly evolving risk dynamics, the company could win more contracts for its Security Operations Centers (SOCs), one of the practical applications of SecOps as has been the case in Prague recently. Investors will note that this is in Eastern Europe or far from Israel, but cybersecurity risks are present at all locations that are connected through the internet and where protection mechanisms are not adequate.

Looking further, Rapid7 also boasts a portfolio of products comprised of protection tools to shield corporate assets, whether it is employees' laptops or databases lying in the cloud, against hackers. There are also threat detection and response tools together with vulnerability assessment capabilities. These are available in the form of Extended Detection and Response or XDR tools.

Products (www.rapid7.com)

In addition, the company makes use of analytics which uses certain inputs from behavioral sciences to identify the most probable threat scenarios which helps SOC teams in their routine tasks, namely by dealing with certain alerts that are not likely to escalate into incidents.

Therefore, with its wide range of solutions, Rapid7 appears appropriately positioned to increase sales, but it is also important to assess competition and finances.

Industry Comparison, Profitability, and Valuations

When comparing with the industry, it is important to assess whether a cybersecurity play has a particular trait that distinguishes it from the rest and which can be a criterion on the basis of which it is selected by customers looking for advanced protection while at the same time optimizing on expenses.

For this matter, Rapid7 was included in the Forrester Wave report for Vulnerability Risk Management in September. This rewards its platform approach to IT security, a strategy that is now being prioritized by corporations as they pursue a single vendor consolidation strategy, both with the intent of improving risk management as well as bringing cost savings.

However, despite these strengths, revenue growth has stalled from above 20% last year, to 16.4% and 13.7% in the first and second quarters of 2023 respectively. The reason could be that it competes against many large players in the threat detection and response space. Here, Rapid7's market cap of just $2.84 billion, compared to the $4.4 billion to $73.7 billion range for competitors is indicative of its smaller scale. This in turn implies that it may be spending relatively less on marketing in order to drive growth.

Quarterly Income statement - YoY Growth (seekingalpha.com)

Furthermore, this is not a profitable company as operating expenses amounted to 85% of overall sales in fiscal year 2022, high enough to result in operating losses of $84.6 million. Therefore, going forward, in the current competitive environment where revenue growth is already suffering and where the cost of capital remains elevated, the shares may be adversely impacted as investors are generally prioritizing profitable growth.

However, shifting to a positive tone, some cost control measures have been taken.

Before things deteriorate further, the management announced a restructuring plan during the second quarter 2023 earnings call which will involve downsizing the employee base by roughly 18% as well as reducing the real estate footprint. As such, these are expected to result in $160 million of free cash flow in 2024 or double the guidance for 2023.

These can in turn positively impact valuations.

Thus, looking at the forward price to free cash flow of 31.41x, it is above the IT sector median by 60.55%, and a doubling of the FCF will effectively reduce this ratio by 100% or to 15.7x (since FCF is the denominator of the P/FCF). Now, 15.7x represents a discount of nearly 24.5% ((19.56-15.7)/15.7)) relative to the P/FCF of 19.56x. This in turn translates into a target of $56.36 (46.6 x 1.245) based on the current share price of $45.27.

Valuation metrics (seekingalpha.com)

Continuing on a positive note, with gross margins of 69.6%, which exceeds peers from the IT sector by over 49%, Rapid7's lower costs of sales can help to drive better operating margins.

At this stage, given the price target of around $56, there is also a need to adopt some caution.

Execution and Israel-Based Risks

In this respect, investors are reminded that this is a long-term price target which will ultimately depend on how the management executes its plan to reduce costs by 18%. This is a meaningful figure and can be viewed as more of a business reengineering exercise than an incremental efficiency improvement approach to improving the cost structure.

Along the same lines, the CEO himself acknowledges that the changes announced are "difficult”, signifying the importance of adhering to a change management plan whereby work is not disrupted and high morale for the retained employees is maintained. Therefore, given the challenges, some may prefer to wait for additional details as to execution details during Q3's earnings call next week, before investing. It is also important to weigh the restructuring costs that accompany such changes.

Next, talking geopolitics, there could also be some operational uncertainty related to the Middle East conflict.

In this respect, Israel is home to some of the world’s best cybersecurity companies with many others having either their regional headquarters or R&D centers located in that country. Thus with the country having called up 300K reservists for its military, some of the top companies that provide IT protection services in the U.S. could see their personnel drafted to fight Hamas.

In this context, Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been mentioned by analysts at Raymond James as examples in the context of Israel-based risks. This is due to the presence of a significant amount of these companies' assets in that country, in the form of headquarters, operations, personnel, R&D facilities, or acquisitions.

As for Rapid7, it has two offices in Tel Aviv as shown below,

Israel Presence (www.rapid7.com)

Detailing further, firstly, InsightCloudSec provides security for companies with multi-cloud environments and using container technology. Second, IntSights which was acquired in 2021 is a provider of an all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire or before they reach the corporate premises.

Therefore, these two assets are essential components of Rapid7's overall product offerings and at the time of writing, no updates had been provided as to the mitigatory actions in case these were constrained or stricken by a rocket attack.

A Buy, in View of the Restructuring

Still, as evidenced by America's significant naval force in the Eastern Mediterranean, possibly the greatest concentration of power in that region in 40 years, to “assist in the defense of Israel", it is less likely for the country's air defense system called the Iron Dome to be overwhelmed by rocket attacks.

Still, it is important to obtain a relevant update on how the company intends to reduce business impact in case the military drafts some of its personnel during the forthcoming earnings call. Also, in view of revenues being on a downtrend for the first two quarters of 2023, expect volatility in case Q3's topline again comes out lower than the $197 million expected.

Furthermore, it is important to check whether Rapid7 is benefiting from additional SecOps-related contracts as corporations and government agencies address the risks posed to IT infrastructures. Finally, investors will note that I have not valued the company based on additional sales prospects where a management update should help, but rather in view of its substantial cost optimization efforts. Thus, I have a Buy rating on the stock.