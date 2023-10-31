Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grocery Outlet: Low-Risk Growth Through Intriguing Strategy

Oct. 31, 2023 2:02 AM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
246 Followers

Summary

  • Grocery Outlet operates independent grocery stores with a focus on low-price groceries.
  • The company's strategy is intriguing as it relies on independent store operators but centralized CapEx and corporate functions, as well as central sourcing.
  • Grocery Outlet's business model is highly resistant to macroeconomic turbulence because of the low pricing and a low-risk grocery market industry.
  • The stock seems to be priced fairly when considering Grocery Outlet's prospects.

Supermarket aisle, woman legs and basket for shopping in grocery store. Customer, organic grocery shopping and healthy food on groceries sale shelf or eco friendly retail purchase in health shop

Adene Sanchez

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) operates independent grocery stores in the United States. The company focuses on providing low-price groceries through independently operated grocery stores, making Grocery Outlet an incredibly low-risk stock. The company is focusing on growing through

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
246 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.