Amdocs: A Low-Risk Company With A High Yield And Cheap Valuation

Oct. 31, 2023 2:11 AM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Amdocs’ revenue has grown mildly during the last decade but has supreme consistency. Its key characteristic is an EBITDA-M of 19% that has remained broadly flat for a decade.
  • The company has a market-leading position and strong relationships within the telecoms/media industry. Its renewal rates are extremely high, with scope for up/cross-selling clients.
  • We see numerous industry tailwinds, including AI, 5G, and Cloud driving revenue growth in the coming years, alongside opportunistic M&A.
  • With its strong profitability, Amdocs is positioned to distribute consistently to shareholders. We see very little that can deviate from this trajectory, allowing for long-term gains.
  • Amdocs is trading at a discount to its historical average and peer group, representing an NTM FCF yield of ~8%. We consider this extremely attractive, particularly on a risk-adjusted basis given its consistency.

Telecommunication tower with 5G cellular network antenna on city background, 3d render

Kinwun

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Amdocs is a fantastic business that could represent a low-risk staple in most portfolios. The company has an NTM FCF yield of ~8% and limited margin variability. Its growth will not set the world on

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

