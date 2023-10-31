Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTEC: Bullish On Mid-To-Long-Term, Not Suitable For Short-Term Investors

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has potential entry points after consolidating below key moving averages.
  • Short-term returns for FTEC may be clamped due to high starting multiples, but fundamentals in long-term sales and earnings growth of the underlying sector remain strong.
  • Technical factors suggest a neutral stance for FTEC in the coming months, with range trading well supported.

bad day at wall street

franckreporter

Investment briefing

With the broad selloff in equity markets, exposure to oversold sectors may prove to be a fruitful trade with compelling risk-reward credentials. As a sector, information tech, the darling that it is, has rolled off its July highs and softened back

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FTEC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.