FTEC: Bullish On Mid-To-Long-Term, Not Suitable For Short-Term Investors

Investment briefing

With the broad selloff in equity markets, exposure to oversold sectors may prove to be a fruitful trade with compelling risk-reward credentials. As a sector, information tech, the darling that it is, has rolled off its July highs and softened back to levels seen in early '23.

The Fidelity® MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) has emerged with potential entry points after consolidating below its 200DMA and 50DMA, testing key levels obtained back in May (Figure 1). The fund pays a 0.75% distribution yield (quarterly) at the time of publication and has ~$6.7Bn AUM, charging investors an expense ratio at 8bps of AUM.

Figure 1. FTEC Long-term price evolution, now trading below 200DMA + 50DMA, 3-wave move to the downside, testing May '23 levels.

Data: Updata

After extensive analysis, my judgement is that directional moves of capital appreciation/depreciation are not well supported for FTEC over the short term. But, there may be scope for long-term investors given the U.S. tech sector's fundamentals, notwithstanding its inevitable long-term strength and speed of innovation. This report will analyze the directional bias of FTEC and makes recommendations across all investment time frames with a fundamental, technical and overall market bias. In that vein, my recommendations across all three horizons are as follows:

Fundamental—

Short-term (next 12 months)— Neutral — value not supported, as starting multiples remain elevated, reducing prospective forward returns. Range trade supported with sideways price development.

value not supported, as starting multiples remain elevated, reducing prospective forward returns. Range trade supported with sideways price development. Medium-term (18 months–3 years)— Bullish — Sales and earnings growth + projections remain strong and are outstripping adjacent and opposing sectors. Look to add on further pullbacks, and size up on confirmed reversal.

— Sales and earnings growth + projections remain strong and are outstripping adjacent and opposing sectors. Look to add on further pullbacks, and size up on confirmed reversal. Long-term (3+ years) — Bullish — capital light industry with predominantly intangible investment needs (attractive given the inflation/rates axis), business returns on capital deployed above long-term market averages, driven by post-tax margins and capital turnover.

Technical—

Neutral across all time horizons. Breakout trades unsupported, range trade well supported for coming 3-6 months.

Net-net, for investors with a short-mid horizon, I advocate to search for cheaper, more selective opportunities vs. FTEC. For those positioned toward the long-term, FTEC provides the necessary tech sector exposure to harvest risk premia at above-market rates.

Talking points—Fundamental facts pattern

Macroeconomic backdrop

Pragmatic investors will appreciate the wealth effect created by the capitalistic system on information tech. Disruption, speed of innovation, intangible investment—these are all economic moats that (i) sport continued growth within the industry, and (ii) keep the underlying companies on their toes to keep producing value-creating reinvestment.

Fundamentals are nonetheless mixed for the coming 12 months for FTEC. As I write:

One, high-beta names have been eviscerated in the last 24 months, given the upshift in risk-free (discount) rates and contracting equity risk premium. FTEC is no different (Figure 2). The yield on the 10-year has settled to 4.9% after nudging above 5% last week. The U.S. equity benchmark remains exquisitely concentrated, with the top 10 names accounting for >30% of its market-weighted value, as seen in Figure 3. FTEC is equally as concentrated, with its top-10 holdings weighted at 62% of the total portfolio. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) alone comprise ~45% of this.

Figure 2. FTEC remains highly leveraged to the broad indices

Data: Updata

Figure 3. S&P 500 index concentration, 2005—'23

Source: Trahan Macro Research

Next 12-months returns potentially clamped

Starting multiples on the fund are at 26x earnings, double the broad universe and ~65% above FactSet's segment average. These valuations will undoubtedly impact investor returns in the coming 12 months. The forward dividend yield of ~0.76% doesn't offset this fact.

Sales + earnings growth remains elevated

Looking beyond 12 months, there is scope for FTEC to compound shareholder wealth, as sales + earnings growth remains resilient despite the evident macroeconomic pressures (Figure 4). As a reminder, returns over 1-3 years are predominantly driven by financial performance, with business returns (ROIC, ROCE) driving longer-term capital gains.

According to FactSet's latest analysis of Q3 earnings season:

At the sector level, the Information Technology (+1.8%), Health Care (+1.7%), and Real Estate (+1.6%) sectors are reporting the largest positive (aggregate) differences between actual revenues and estimated revenues... ...At the sector level, the Information Technology (95%) and Communication Services (91%) sectors have the highest percentages of companies reporting earnings above estimates..."

The impacts of key policy decisions out to FY'25 remain to be seen, but at this stage, the sector is well-positioned to adapt and grow.

Figure 4.

Source: FactSet

Fund flows trending lower

Money flows into/out of FTEC has nonetheless trended lower since July. Investors don't appear to be buying on weakness on the aggregate as we roll into Q4. As a result, fund inflows are below previous high points, as seen in Figure 5. This corroborates a neutral stance over the coming 6–12 months.

Figure 5. Money flows into/out of FTEC equity, '22—'23

Data: Updata

Technical factors for consideration

Directional moves aren't well supported for FTEC in the coming 3–12 months. Multiple data points corroborate this view.

1. Regarding momentum

For one, FTEC has just completed a 3-waves down move into this week and is testing its May highs. The daily MACD has crossed to the downside on 2x occasions since September despite each snapback rally. It, too, has trended lower off June highs and gave a nearly signal to sell at that time.

Figure 6.

Data: Updata

2. Regarding skew, directional bias of price distribution

Several points are noteworthy in the profile of FTEC's price distribution over the last 2 months and from Q1–Q3.

Observations (last 2 months of trade): No bell curve formed in price distribution; thus no balance is found in the market. Range trade was supported from September–Oct, and still is moving forward (Figure 7). Markets tend to move from areas of high usage to low usage. There is a significant pocket of low usage in the $115–$118 region, as seen in Figure 8. This area stands out as investors have started to form a new price ledge at the bottom of the distribution as a low-value node. When ledges below a high-usage area aren't well developed, these serve as magnets for price. We've already seen an extension to this level, and this area could be filled to complete the distribution. FTEC is also testing the auction low, with multiple prints in the $118–$119s, setting up a potential move lower into the coming months. Data is negatively skewed, also supporting the notion of incremental losses with sharp upside rallies in response to hold price levels.

No bell curve formed in price distribution; thus no balance is found in the market. Range trade was supported from September–Oct, and still is moving forward (Figure 7). Markets tend to move from areas of high usage to low usage. There is a significant pocket of low usage in the $115–$118 region, as seen in Figure 8. This area stands out as investors have started to form a new price ledge at the bottom of the distribution as a low-value node. When ledges below a high-usage area aren't well developed, these serve as magnets for price. We've already seen an extension to this level, and this area could be filled to complete the distribution. FTEC is also testing the auction low, with multiple prints in the $118–$119s, setting up a potential move lower into the coming months. Data is negatively skewed, also supporting the notion of incremental losses with sharp upside rallies in response to hold price levels. Key levels: Investors should closely watch the $115–$122 level as the key support area within the low-usage pocket. If price rotates within this region, it would warrant further sideways trade.

Investors should closely watch the $115–$122 level as the key support area within the low-usage pocket. If price rotates within this region, it would warrant further sideways trade. Actionable strategy: Range-trade the underdeveloped bell curve. Sell top of value, buy bottom of value, look for further downsides to complete the bottom ledge, with potential range extension below $118.00

Figure 7. Underdeveloped bell curves support sideways trade

Data: Updata

Figure 8. High-value nodes at well-formed ledges. We have low-value nodes with underdeveloped ledge at the $118 region. Price could be drawn to these regions to complete the distribution.

Data: Updata

We have price targets to $121 on the latest reversal, but can't overlook potential targets to $109 either. This would be a range extension from the above distribution profile. We could march to $121 before venturing to $109 with a further break lower. However, keep in mind, the evidence is for FTEC to continue sideways into congestion in my opinion. That, and medium-term outlook remains bullish on fundamentals. So there may be opportunities to add on the weakness in this vein.

Figure 9.

Data: Updata

3. Regarding directional bias of trends

Judgement on technical data also indicates a lack of bullish conviction over the coming days, weeks and months.

Figure 10. Short-term (60-minute chart, looking to coming days)—

Observations + key levels:

If we are in a short-term reversal, next key upside levels are $120, $122 then $123. There is confluence of these levels at the cloud base and top. But we are beneath the cloud, and the lagging line has to push to $122 at least for a bullish view. For now, this remains a neutral setup in my opinion.

Data: Updata

Figure 11. Medium-term (daily chart, looking to the coming weeks)—

Observations:

Couldn't break cloud top back in August at A. Haven't retaken the gap down at B, despite a mediocre attempt. Another unsuccessful attempt at C to break the cloud, but shooting star with secondary engulfing candle took out previous 2 days range with conviction. Tremendously high selling volume to close out last week as well.

Key levels:

We then took out the marabuzo line of the October spike at D and produced an evening start at E. Next key level is $122, as mentioned before, which we are now testing at F with a small continuation pattern (continuing downside trend), as the reversal hasn't taken the large bearish candle. We are again neutral beneath the cloud.

Data: Updata

Figure 12. Long-term (weekly chart, looking to coming months)—

Observations:

Look to have held key levels reasonably well after the selloff. Still setting lower highs, however. Wide cloud breadth out to January/Feb, but we are pushing towards this level. Ideally, we'd be moving with the bullish cloud. Importantly, (i) the conversion line looks set to cross the base line in a bullish setup, and (ii) the lagging line is still above the cloud. So no sell signal yet.

Key levels:

Currently, $120, at the marabuzo line of FTEC's May rallies, Then, $116 and $112 to the downside, respectively. Looking to $122–$125 as key upside levels. Otherwise, rangebound trade and a neutral view is supported here as well.

Data: Updata

Discussion summary

In short, despite the short-term weakness in FTEC's equity line, the underlying fundamentals of the info tech sector support a bullish view 1–3+ years ahead. In the near term (coming 12 months), I expect to see ongoing weakness in FTEC and a choppy trading range as the market digests a broader set of macroeconomic + market tensions. This is supported by the currently high weighted multiples of the fund and lack of technical support. To reiterate the recommendations from earlier:

Fundamental bias— neutral over next 12 months, bullish 1–3+ years ahead. Potential value to allocate on weakness over this time.

Technical bias— neutral on all time frames from coming days to months.

Net-net, I rate FTEC a buy for investors of a mid to long-term horizon. Shorter-term investors may find more selective opportunities elsewhere.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.