Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The New Flight To Safety Trade: Gold, Oil, And Defensive Stocks

Oct. 31, 2023 7:00 AM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE), HMY, MPC1 Comment
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Global tensions create fear as investors flock from riskier investments to safer assets - a phenomenon known as a flight to safety trade.
  • The goal of a flight to safety trade is to preserve capital and mitigate risks until more favorable market conditions return. Notably, all 3 recommendations in this article are +30% this year.
  • Gold is up ~10% YTD, oil +3% YTD, and the defensive sector is largely flat against the S&P 500 -2.6% over the last four weeks.
  • Stocks with “safety” attributes and strong fundamentals can provide portfolio diversification and may benefit from ‘Risk Off’ market-driven sentiment.
  • Seeking Alpha’s screening tool can help identify Quant Strong Buys that exhibit growth traits, elements of sustainable profitability, and solid valuation frameworks when investors seek a flight to safety.

Gold with graph chart stock exchange gold investment, Global finance and gold investment strategy competition, Investment security data analytics technology abstract background. 3D rendering

KanawatTH

The Flight to Safety

Investor fear is again moving the markets as tensions rise in the Middle East. In addition to the war in Israel, the war in Ukraine persists, inflation remains high, and the complex geopolitical relations involving China and Russia

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
33.04K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Partagas007
Today, 7:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (30)
Hi Steve, if oil price up a lot, wouldn’t that compress refining margins and hence MPC earnings? If you think refined product prices also rise with oil prices while leaving MPC unaffected, why?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ANDE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HMY
--
ANDE
--
MPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.