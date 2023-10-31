Exchange Branding - Give Investors Control

da-kuk

I ntroduction

Electronic trading has greatly improved transaction speed and reduced costs in every major liquid financial market. But ironically, the SEC’s new post-electronic regulatory system, the National Market System (NMS), has excluded investors from access to insider prices. A simple step would reverse this disastrous situation. The SEC should require exchanges to brand the securities they trade.

The NMS gets the blame for relegation of investors to outsider prices. But the SEC certainly did not intend this demotion of investors to second-class citizenship. Fortunately, a single new SEC rule would open the door to insider prices for investors. The new rule would require exchange branding, attaching an exchange identifier whenever the security is sold.

Exchange branding could be implemented at no cost with a single SEC rule that would instantly bring the benefits of inter-exchange competition directly to investors. Just as the SEC intended with the NMS.

How did investor exclusion from the NMS happen?

The NMS is a collection of rules designed to assure fair investor treatment in the current electronic markets. But the NMS, it turns out, has a major flaw. Electronic light speed order execution collides with the SEC’s rules designed to create interexchange competition. The rules, combined with electronic speed, subvert the SEC’s rules, intended to assure that investors get access to National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) prices. Read here. Exchanges in the bizarre current NMS do not compete, frustrating the SEC’s objective of fostering interexchange competition. Worse yet, investor orders have been effectively excluded from the NMS by investors’ brokers. Instead, investor orders are executed over the counter (OTC) by broker-dealers called wholesalers.

When writing the NMS rules, the SEC did not consider the possibility that the NMS would become too fast for investors. Nevertheless, that was the unfortunate effect of the SEC’s promotion of competition among exchanges by permitting multiple exchanges to list the same securities. The combination of high-speed trading and encouraging exchange proliferation has the unintended perverse effect of barring the gateway to insider prices to investors.

Computers can trade upon a new bid or offer hundreds of times before an investor sees the new price. Since computers react at the speed of light, any price that investors see is already stale. Moreover, when multiple exchanges trade the same security at computer speed, an exchange that seems to have the best price will be the wrong exchange by the time the order can be placed by an investor.

The inability of investors to access the market’s best bid and offer creates a dilemma for investors’ brokers. The SEC requires a broker to make its best efforts to access the inside market price. Unless the broker can somehow fill an investor order instantly (at the speed of a computer order), she will frequently send the order to the wrong exchange. Thus, brokers choose to avoid the whole NMS game. Instead, they pay Wholesalers to fill investor orders OTC. The wholesaler payments to brokers for their customer’s orders are called Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Wholesalers are happy to oblige the brokers since they can arbitrage investor orders by reversing the investor trades at insider prices found by their computers.

My solution - Exchange branding

One of my proposed solutions is to brand exchange trades. An OTC fill would thus have no brand. This is costless to all NMS participants since it only means adding an exchange identifier to each security bought or sold there. The purpose of branding is to let the investor know which exchange filled her order. No brand means the order was filled OTC, probably by a wholesaler that arbitrages the broker-generated investor price against inside prices. Investors might like to know whether her order was filled at an outsider OTC price or not. And exchanges would like the investor to know they had the best bid or offer when the customer order was filled. Branding would be instant death to payment for order flow (PFOF).

How does branding change incentives of market service providers?

Exchanges.

No more costly redundant exchanges that don’t compete but suck up fees from wholesaler trades. An exchange management firm like ICE or NASDAQ will want to build a positive investor opinion of its brand. Seeking investor recognition will instantly end the exchanges’ incentive to own multiple clone exchanges that add no value to investors. Eliminating a dozen or more redundant exchanges will dramatically reduce the cost of operations throughout the NMS.

The exchanges that remain will seek to compete at a more meaningful level than simply persuading their market makers to minimize the bid-offer spread.

They will compete by reducing the resource costs of trading and improving the reliability of the markets they provide.

Investor knowledge of the executing exchange will shift exchange focus. Instead of simply competing for new issuers, the exchanges will change their offerings to attract investors as well.

Brokers.

The brokers that serve retail and wholesale investors will want to take responsibility again for the quality of the prices they get for investors. This will end the use of wholesalers. Wholesalers have always provided a service that brokers could have provided themselves.

Brokers will have more clout with the exchanges. They will have the same influence on exchange operations that the wholesalers once possessed.

The SEC.

If the SEC permits exchange branding of traded securities, exchanges would become more unique. Several opportunities might result.

In addition to its normal listings, an exchange might offer securities of the exchange’s own creation. For example, the exchange could offer securities with an exchange clearinghouse counterparty. This way of assuring investor access to inside prices is nothing new. Futures exchanges list futures contracts this way to assure that every investor receives the unique best price and to assure that the exchange controls the riskiness of market use. Thus, among other possible improvements to the exchange list of offerings, the markets would be safer.

The SEC could seek legislation permitting exchanges to set limits on margins of securities with the exchange clearinghouse as a counterparty.

The exchanges would seek to attract brokers. One possibility would be to permit exchanges to offer PFOF.

Another opportunity would be for an exchange to clear its branded securities instead passing the job to the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). If cleared as ETFs are, this would result in a substantial reduction in clearing fees and investor costs.

Fostering exchange competition

The question then becomes, how will the SEC encourage competition among exchanges? Three ways to encourage interexchange competition occur to me.

Allow competition between exchanges to list similar instruments. This change would separate the choice of exchange from the choice of security. Exchanges would then compete through providing alternative costs and services – different from one exchange to the next but similar for every listed security on a given exchange. Over time, investor knowledge of exchanges filling their orders would affect the value of the security itself. This in turn would encourage both listed firms and investors to specify their chosen exchange at the outset of trading.

The SEC should encourage different values for a given security traded at each exchange. Different exchanges listing similar instruments would then result in securities prices based in part on the market value of exchange services – attaining the competitive ideal. Investors would then see the value of the services of each exchange and could separate the choice of exchange from the choice of investment.

Allow investors to govern a new exchanges. User-owned markets would have no incentive to increase the price of exchange services above the resource cost of providing these services. The for-profit exchange model results in exchange fees above the resource cost of exchange services. If the users of exchange services decide the cost of these services, the exchange has no incentive to increase costs to exceed the cost of providing the service.

Conclusion

The SEC’s embarrassing failure to create an NMS that investors can access could become a success with the stroke of a pen. Simply make certain that exchanges get credit with investors for the quality of their services. Brand the securities traded on each exchange.

Once investors know which venue deserves credit for the quality of their execution, they can evaluate both exchange quality and their broker’s choice of exchange. Unbranded investor trades will raise a red flag for investors. No brand will tell an investor that their broker has accepted payment from a wholesaler and reduced the quality of the price the investor receives.

Ultimately each investor will learn which exchange best executes her orders. Then the exchange that best meets the needs of that investor will be rewarded with capture of the volume of the investors the exchange seeks to attract.