Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Overweight/Underweight In Emerging Markets Debt

Oct. 31, 2023 1:55 AM ETPCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, HEEM
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
702 Followers

Summary

  • Despite the recent headwinds from rising U.S. Treasury yields, we have not changed our constructive medium-term outlook for emerging markets (EM) debt.
  • Duration performed poorly as policy rates around the world sharply adjusted over the past couple of years.
  • In the sovereign arena, we see value in high-beta, high-yield credit and are positioned for high-yield/investment-grade spread compression.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Despite the recent headwinds from rising U.S. Treasury yields, we have not changed our constructive medium-term outlook for emerging markets (EM) debt.

Duration performed poorly as policy rates around the world sharply adjusted over the past couple of

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
702 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
EMHY--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
HYEM--
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.