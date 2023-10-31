Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 1:51 AM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.18K Followers

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sloan Bohlen - Investor Relations

Arsen Kitch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sherri Baker - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Briana, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Clearwater Paper Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All participants are in listen-only mode at this time. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now turn the call over to Sloan Bohlen, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sloan Bohlen

Thank you, Briana. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Clearwater Paper's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Arsen Kitch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 were released shortly after today's market close, along with the filing of our 10-Q. You will find a presentation of supplemental information, including a slide providing the company's current outlook posted on the Investor Relations page on our website at clearwaterpaper.com.

Additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP information in this afternoon's discussion. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to comparable GAAP information is included in the press release and in the supplemental information provided on our website. Please note slide two of the supplemental information covering the forward-looking statements rather than rereading this slide, we are going to incorporate it by reference into our prepared remarks.

With that, let me turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CLW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.