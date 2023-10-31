Andrew Burton

LiveWire's (NYSE:LVWR) business has continued to tread water in 2023 while the stock has edged higher. The introduction of a lower priced model promises to accelerate growth, but the poor performance of the business so far appears to go beyond a limited product range and the difficult macro environment. While Harley-Davidson's (HOG) support provides a backup, if LiveWire is unable to demonstrate greater market traction in the next 1-2 years, the business's prospects look questionable. LiveWire is valued as if a high degree of success is assured though, creating significant downside risk. Despite this, movement in LiveWire's stock appears to have little to do with fundamentals, which could be attributable to the company's extremely tight ownership. Turnover of the stock is low and selling pressure limited, creating something of an illiquidity premium.

Market

The market for electric motorcycles is potentially large, but penetration remains low in many key markets. Particularly in developed markets where the majority of high-end motorcycles are sold. This is relevant to LiveWire as the company has initially entered the high-end of the market and expects to introduce lower priced products over time. Adoption is expected to accelerate in coming years, potentially due to declining costs, improved battery technology and wider access to chargers.

Table 1: EV Penetration (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

LiveWire’s focus on the light and heavy motorcycle categories provides it with a 25.9 billion USD opportunity globally. While this opportunity is large, it must be weighed against the fact that LiveWire has had products on the market for around 4 years now and is still only selling a very modest number of units annually.

Table 2: Motorcycle EV TAM - billion USD (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

Some of the current sales weakness can likely be attributed to inflation pressuring consumer discretionary purchases, and high interest rates undermining the ability of potential customers to borrow. Harley-Davidson has stated that affordability is currently impacting demand across its main geographies. Weakness has carried over into the third quarter, with Harley-Davidson facing a slower upgrade pipeline. The premium segment has been disproportionately impacted but Harley-Davidson retains more than a 70% share in its core categories in North America, which have highly attractive economics.

Given LiveWire’s low market penetration it is not clear how important macro headwinds are. While they are potentially having an impact at the margins, there should still be more buyers who can easily afford LiveWire’s products. LiveWire's guidance implies a significant acceleration of sales in the fourth quarter, which comes after the introduction of a lower priced model, suggesting the company believes that affordability is a problem.

Harley-Davidson

To understand LiveWire, the company really needs to be viewed through the lens of Harley-Davidson’s struggles over the past decade as its main customer cohort has reached an age where they are no longer purchasing motorcycles.

This is a well understood issue that has been playing out over the past 10-20 years. In the year 2000, more than eight out of 10 Harley owners were over 35 and almost one in five was 55 or older. In 2019, the typical Harley-Davidson customer was a married man in his early 50s with a household income greater than 90,000 USD.

Figure 2: Average Age of Harley-Davidson Customers (source: Created by author using data from Harley-Davidson)

This is a problem as the company doesn’t have the same appeal amongst younger demographics. Surveys indicate that older buyers generally purchase motorbikes for recreational purposes, whereas younger buyers consider motorbikes for ease of transportation. Given the type of bikes that Harley-Davidson manufacturers, the company appears to be facing a structural demand headwind. This is not an easy problem to fix either, as Harley-Davidson risks damaging its brand equity if it chooses to alter its product portfolio to appear to younger buyers.

Figure 3: Harley-Davidson Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Harley-Davidson)

LiveWire is one of the initiatives that Harley-Davidson’s has to bring new buyers to the company, and it is being done in a way that minimizes the risk to the brand. Survey data indicates that younger buyers often purchase a motorcycle that ‘goes with their self-image’. Younger buyers and first-time buyers have also demonstrated a preference for electric motorbikes.

Figure 4: Buyer Preferences (source: LiveWire)

Younger buyers reportedly believe that Harley-Davidsons are not 'cool' and that they are too expensive. This could account for the success of bikes like the Triumph Bobber and the Ducati Scrambler. LiveWire allows Harley-Davidson to target younger buyers with a less expensive electric bike, without impacting its core business.

LiveWire

On the back of stagnating growth in the early 2000s, Harley-Davidson began investigating electric bikes in 2010 through Project Hacker. The company first displayed LiveWire bikes in 2014 and commenced deliveries in 2019. LiveWire became a standalone division of Harley-Davidson in 2021 and was subsequently spun off through a SPAC in 2022. LiveWire believes that this long history provides it with a substantial lead over other traditional OEMs.

Harley-Davidson's (along with KYMCO) large ownership stake and close relationship with LiveWire mean that the company also has significant support to help it scale. In particular, Harley-Davidson is assembling LiveWire’s products. The companies are utilizing cost-plus pricing, with LiveWire funding EV specific plant equipment, tooling and installation expense. A joint operating committee oversees contract execution, including annual planning of volumes and unit pricing.

Harley-Davidson and KYMCO strategic support also provides LiveWire with:

Supply chain economies of scale

Distribution

Access to technical expertise

Ability to offer financing and insurance products to customers

LiveWire launched with a limited product range and plans on moving down market over time with the introduction of new products. The LiveWire One is LiveWire's first bike and features:

15.4 kWh pack which delivers 140 miles of city range

0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds

Full suite of rider safety aids

Overnight charging using Level 1 or rapid charging via DC Fast Charge with times as short as 30 minutes (20% to 80% charging scenario)

19,800 USD price tag

LiveWire is currently in the process of introducing its first S2 bike, and in time plans on introducing premium, lightweight S3 bikes. The S2 Del Mar is the first production model built on the Arrow S2 architecture, with the battery pack, motor, power electronics and software all developed internally. It features:

113 miles of city range

0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds

430 lb target weight

L1/L2 charging

15,000 USD price tag

Production of the first Del Mar motorcycles began in the second quarter of 2023, with production ramping in August. Harley-Davidson is building powertrains for the Del Mar in Wisconsin and assembling the bikes at York in Pennsylvania. This facility has roughly 1,400 full time employees and is capable of producing 153,000 bikes per year.

LiveWire believes that the Del Mar's lower price point will increase the accessibility of its bikes. Early customers have now started to receive their Del Mar and the bikes are on the road in the US. The S2 platform is expected to expand over the next 2 years.

Figure 6: LiveWire Planned Products (source: LiveWire)

LiveWire's Arrow architecture is a modular and scalable EV system which is designed to eliminate weight and reduce cost. It will be utilized across products, allowing reduced time to market and reducing investment needs. The Arrow architecture makes its debut on the Del Mar.

Important components of the Arrow architecture include:

Battery pack – 21700 cells which are popular in the EV industry. This battery type should benefit from supplier technology advances. The structural pack minimizes weight.

– 21700 cells which are popular in the EV industry. This battery type should benefit from supplier technology advances. The structural pack minimizes weight. Integrated power electronics unit - Combines the inverter, onboard charger and vehicle controller. It features an optimized DC-DC design with internal high-voltage connections, shared cooling unit and reduced number of (and common) microprocessors.

- Combines the inverter, onboard charger and vehicle controller. It features an optimized DC-DC design with internal high-voltage connections, shared cooling unit and reduced number of (and common) microprocessors. Direct drive design - Suspension is bolted directly to the motor, eliminating the need for an extra frame. Increased power density with proprietary magnetics and direct-drive design.

Figure 5: Arrow Architecture (source: LiveWire)

Distribution is another important part of LiveWire's business, and an area where the Harley-Davidson relationship is a significant advantage. LiveWire offers distribution through brick-and-mortar, omnichannel and digital only.

The company has four retail formats:

Store-in-Store - store build into retail partner locations

- store build into retail partner locations Gallery - showcase for LiveWire brand and lifestyle

- showcase for LiveWire brand and lifestyle Pop-Up Retail - short-term presence to build brand awareness

- short-term presence to build brand awareness LiveWire on the Road - test rides to introduce the brand

LiveWire's retail network currently includes over 60 contracted US retail partners covering every major US market and over 80% of mid-tier US markets. LiveWire also has retail partners established in four priority countries in Europe, with successful events in Paris, Berlin, London and Amsterdam.

Figure 7: LiveWire Retail Expansion (source: LiveWire)

While LiveWire is primarily thought of as an electric motorcycle manufacturer, it also produces electric bicycles for children, and this is actually where the majority of revenue is currently generated. STACYC was founded in 2016 and its first two models have sold in excess of 100,000 units. The company offers upmarket electric bikes for kids, with the product portfolio gradually expanding to target older kids.

Given LiveWire's focus on premium motorcycles, kids bikes may seem like something of an odd strategic choice, but this likely relates to Harley-Davidson's lack of appeal amongst the youth population. By building brand awareness and familiarity with powered bikes amongst younger people, STACYC can potentially create a pipeline of future LiveWire and Harley-Davidson customers.

Figure 8: STACYC Product Portfolio (source: LiveWire)

Competition

The electric motorcycle market is probably still too nascent for competition to be a primary concern. LiveWire should have the resources to succeed, but its results so far don't inspire confidence that it has a compelling value proposition which is resonating with consumers. Incumbent OEMs will launch competing products in time and there is no real reason to think that these will not be comparable. In addition, LiveWire doesn't have a strong brand name like Harley-Davidson to help it thrive in a competitive market.

There is also a range of startup electric motorcycle companies, although many of these are focused on street bikes, capitalizing on the performance capabilities on electric motors. Ultimately, it also seems reasonable to expect a flood of competition from Asia, which could pressure margins and make establishing a dominant market share difficult.

Figure 9: LiveWire Competitors (source: LiveWire)

Financial Analysis

LiveWire's revenue was down approximately 32% YoY in the third quarter of 2023, with weakness across both LiveWire and STACYC. With Del Mar production now ramping, the company expects a substantial increase in volumes going forward. The company has also suggested that customer anticipation of the Del Mar launch undermined LiveWire ONE sales in recent quarters.

LiveWire is still expecting electric motorcycle sales of between 600-1,000 units in 2023, despite fairly soft sales so far. This forecast incorporates the updated launch timing of the new Del Mar electric motorcycle and presumably indicates considerable faith in the product's launch.

Figure 10: LiveWire Revenue and SPAC Projection (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire) Figure 11: LiveWire Revenue (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

LiveWire's losses are currently large, although this is mainly a function of the company's lack of scale. Product development spending associated with the launch of the Del Mar has also been a drag on margins. LiveWire is currently expecting an operating loss of 115 to 125 million USD in 2023.

Figure 12: LiveWire Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

Margins vary considerably across segments, with the STACYC bike segment covering LiveWire's large losses to some extent. With LiveWire revenue growth set to outpace STACYC going forward, it would be reasonable to expect downward pressure on margins until sufficient scale is reached.

Table 3: LiveWire Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

The company is currently targeting long-term gross profit margins of 25-30% and EBITDA margins of 15-20%. This would be broadly in line with Harley-Davidson, which seems optimistic given Harley-Davidson's dominance in its core markets and extremely strong brand.

Table 4: LiveWire Margin Targets (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

While LiveWire is currently experiencing large losses, the company still has around 200 million USD cash on its balance sheet and the option to access 200 million USD under a nonbinding term sheet with Harley-Davidson. Given the company's recent growth, it appears unlikely that this cash will be sufficient for the company to reach breakeven. Harley-Davidson is highly likely to continue to provide support though, and LiveWire's valuation makes raising capital another viable option.

Valuation

LiveWire's stock trades on large multiples of the company's revenue and book value. While this could indicate overvaluation, LiveWire's core business is still being established, making backwards looking metrics less useful. Analysts are projecting that LiveWire's revenue will increase by an order of magnitude over the next 2 years, which would go a long way to justifying the company's current market capitalization.

Harley-Davidson's enterprise value is currently around 9 billion USD, and I believe that this should be viewed as an upper limit for LiveWire, which already has a 2 billion USD enterprise value. Harley-Davidson's brand has helped it achieve a market share and profit margins that LiveWire will find extremely difficult to replicate. In addition, overall motorcycle sales are likely to remain under pressure due to the changing preferences of younger people. Electrification and a drift towards smaller bikes are also likely to create pricing headwinds.

Taking these factors into account, and the fact that LiveWire will incur large losses on its way to profitability, I think a fair share price is around 5 USD per share. While this may appear to be a short opportunity, particularly if market sentiment remains soft or a recession occurs, LiveWire's tight ownership and low turnover heavily skew risk to the upside.