Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Li-Cycle Holdings: The Tale Of A Failed SPAC

Oct. 31, 2023 3:25 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)
Henn Capital Insight profile picture
Henn Capital Insight
4 Followers

Summary

  • Li-Cycle Holdings is operating in the battery recycling business with strong backing from industrial giants such as Koch, Glencore, and LG Chem.
  • The company is at an inflection point as it transitions from its Spoke to Hub facilities.
  • This week's press release announcing the pausing of its first hub project raises serious doubts about its ability as a going concern as its envisaged business model unravels.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Henn Capital Insight as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Battery packs for electric car

sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Henn Capital Insight profile picture
Henn Capital Insight
4 Followers
I'm a dedicated finance professional with a background in transaction consulting at a big four and credit analysis at Moody's. I specialize in financial modeling, market data analytics, and credit risk assessment.I've developed top-tier financial models for energy and consumer sector projects, providing crucial insights for investment decisions. I've also conducted financial due diligence for various transactions.In my focus are micro, small, and mid-cap companies that, in my view, are in the realm of future technologies like alternative food, electric vehicles and electric mobility, water, renewable energy. Furthermore, I am committed to identifying companies that may be falsely claiming to operate within these sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of LICY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LICY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LICY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LICY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.