Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPH: A 'Shot In The Arm' For Investors Looking To Capitalize On Recent Pharmaceutical Advances

Oct. 31, 2023 3:35 AM ETVanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)LLY, NVO, JNJ
Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
1 Follower

Summary

  • VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has had the strongest one-year performance of four major pharmaceutical ETF competitors due to its unique mix of Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson.
  • Eli Lilly, PPH’s top holding, saw a 28% increase in Q2 revenue from its Mounjaro injection, a treatment for Type 2 diabetes.
  • Recent medical treatments such as Ozempic and Wegovy are expected to drive $3.3 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively in revenue for Novo Nordisk in Q3 2023, PPH’s second-largest holding.
  • Dividend seekers may find PPH attractive with the highest dividend yield among comparative ETFs, also higher than the S&P 500 index.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Wilson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics.

Fotolia/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
1 Follower
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert is also a content creator and shares ETFs and stocks he is watching on "The Money Builder" YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@robthemoneybuilder/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PPH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.