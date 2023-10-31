Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Best Dividend Aristocrats For November 2023

Oct. 31, 2023 3:55 AM ETCINF, CLX, ECL, LEG, MDT, MKC, MMM, O, PPG, SWK, XOM, BF.B, SYY, TGT, HRL, TROW, NOBL1 Comment
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.63K Followers

Summary

  • The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has experienced three consecutive months of negative returns, declining 11.6% since August 2023.
  • I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.
  • After 27 months of tracking these strategies, only 1 strategy is beating NOBL but all 3 continue to outperform SPY.

Business growth with businessman rising arrow up showing growing revenue and benefits. Successful plan or strategy, excellent sale or investment performance. Increasing profit graph or chart.

NicoElNino

2023 Review

The Dividend Aristocrats have not been a safe haven from the recent market selloff. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) has posted 3 consecutive months of negative returns, inclusive of partial October, declining 11.6% since August

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.63K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRL, O, TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:08 AM
Comments (8.09K)
I like TGT and MDT. Surprised ALB didn't make the most undervalued list.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CINF--
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
CLX--
The Clorox Company
ECL--
Ecolab Inc.
LEG--
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
MDT--
Medtronic plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.