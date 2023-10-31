Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evergreen Expectations

John Cochrane
  • I find it fascinating that for the first full year of inflation, 2021-2022, markets did not price in any interest rate rise at all.
  • When the Fed finally did start to raise rates, amid raging inflation, the market even more curiously thought the rate rises would stop quickly.
  • The story of "transitory" inflation that would go away on its own without a repeat of the early 1980s - without interest rates substantially below inflation - was strong.

ithinksky/E+ via Getty Images

Fed funds rate

A lovely plot from the always interesting Torsten Slok. The graph shows the actual federal funds rate, together with the path of "expected" funds rate implicit in fed funds futures market prices.

John H. Cochrane is the AQR Capital Management Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His recent finance publications include the book Asset Pricing, and articles on dynamics in stock and bond markets, the volatility of exchange rates, the term structure of interest rates, the returns to venture capital, liquidity premiums in stock prices, the relation between stock prices and business cycles, and option pricing when investors can’t perfectly hedge. His monetary economics publications include articles on the relationship between deficits and inflation, the effects of monetary policy, and on the fiscal theory of the price level. He has also written articles on macroeconomics, health insurance, time-series econometrics and other topics. He was a coauthor of The Squam Lake Report. He writes occasional Op-eds, and blogs as “the Grumpy Economist” at johnhcochrane.blogspot.com. Cochrane is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and past director of its asset pricing program, a Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and an Adjunct Scholar of the CATO Institute. He is a past President and Fellow of the American Finance Association, and a Fellow of the Econometric Society. He has been an Editor of the Journal of Political Economy, and associate editor of several journals including the Journal of Monetary Economics, Journal of Business, and Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control. Recent awards include the TIAA-CREF Institute Paul A. Samuelson Award for his book Asset Pricing, the Chookaszian Endowed Risk Management Prize, and the Faculty Excellence Award for MBA teaching. Cochrane currently teaches the MBA class “Advanced Investments” and a variety of PhD classes in Asset Pricing and Monetary Economics. Cochrane earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics at MIT, and earned his Ph.D. in Economics at the University of California at Berkeley. He was at the Economics Department of the University of Chicago before joining the Booth School in 1994, and visited UCLA Anderson School of Management in 2000-2001. In addition to research and teaching, Cochrane is a competition sailplane pilot and windsurfs. He lives in Chicago with his wife Elizabeth Fama and children Sally, Eric, Gene and Lydia. For more information, please see Cochrane’s website, http://faculty.chicagobooth.edu/john.cochrane/

