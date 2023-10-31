AndreyPopov

Altria's (NYSE:MO) stock has fallen a bit in recent days as the company missed its most recent earnings. However, earnings performance shouldn't be a key factor for MO stock as its function is more of a "dividend play". In this article, I try to look into the company's long-term prospects.

Demographic Trends Working Against Altria

Altria has been able to get away with continuously increasing cigarette prices on an existing yet shrinking customer base. This has been how it has historically been able to keep its revenue at acceptable levels to fund its dividend payout. However, it is my opinion that it is only a matter of time before demographic trends push the company's revenue to an inevitable decline.

A fairly recent Gallup poll conducted on July 3-27 2023 showed that only 12% of US adults “smoked cigarettes in the past week”. While this was a slight increase from the 11% reported in 2022, it is still a historic low for US smoking trends in the 80 years that Gallup has conducted this survey.

Gallup’s latest update on cigarette smoking finds 12% of U.S. adults saying they smoked cigarettes in the past week, similar to the 11% measured a year ago but significantly lower than any other year in Gallup’s nearly 80-year trend. Young adults are also less likely to be smokers which means that the “smoking” age group skews significantly older. Only 10% of young adults have smoked cigarettes in the 2019 to 2023 data --- opting instead for other alternatives like vaping or marijuana.

Given that there are no new customers in the pipeline, Altria’s customer base will inevitably “age out”. Looking at the CDC’s latest data 14.9% of smokers are aged 45 – 64, while 8.3% of smokers are aged 65 and older. As the older generation inevitably dies out, there is no replacement generation of smokers to take their place. Thus, I believe that this is a trend that could appear in the near future.

I am wondering if traces of this are starting to show up in Altria’s revenue numbers. In 2021, Altria’s revenue hit an all-time high of $21.1 billion but the most recent quarters have been trending down. Time will tell whether this decline is due to the present worsening economic conditions or some underlying issues.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

In Q3 2023 the company’s revenue was $5.3 billion which was a 2.5% decline from the prior year. In particular, the drop was driven by the Smokeable products segment which fell by 5.3% due to lower shipment volume and higher promotional investments. This is despite Marlboro maintaining its dominance of the industry with a 42.3% market share.

Hopefully, e-Cigarettes Can Save Altria

The main way that Altria could secure its own future is if it could dominate the e-cigarette business similar to the way it does with traditional cigarettes. Despite the best efforts of parents and anti-smoking groups, vaping is still popular with young adults and continues to grow. Vaping now has an 18% usage among young adults surpassing cigarette smoking at 10%. Americans overall also view vaping as “harmful to health” but less harmful than cigarette smoking.

The company has shifted its vaping strategy dumping its minority stake in JUUL and acquiring its own e-cigarette brand NJOY. This was a smart move by Altria as it makes more sense to own 100% of the 3rd largest brand than a small portion of the dominant player. This is a very distant 3rd though. Currently, NJOY has a 2.5% market share of the industry with Vuse and JUUL at 41.8% and 24.7% respectively.

In 2018 JUUL had more than 70% market share but competition specifically from Vuse had whittled that away. I believe that there is a good chance of NJOY catching up as it can leverage the full might of Altria’s logistics, supply chain, and marketing prowess.

As of the company’s latest disclosures NJOY’s premium product, ACE, is now available in all the top 25 convenience store chains. The company expects the product to be distributed in 70,000 stores (representing 70% of e-cigarette volume) by year-end.

NJOY (Altria Investor Presentation)

In order to expand NJOY’s market share, Altria has also begun filing lawsuits against other brands. The company has filed litigation against 34 foreign and domestic brands. Particularly focused on products that violate California and the FDA’s restrictions on flavored products. In a quote by Altria’s General Counsel;

Today there are two markets – one for those who play by the rules and one for those who flagrantly ignore them. We are taking this action because the current state of the illicit e-vapor market is intolerable, and we must see more action from FDA and others.

The vaping industry is still very fragmented once you remove JUUL and Vuse. Most players have a market share of less than 2%. Taking out the smaller players via regulatory action could enable NJOY and Altria to gobble up their market share. However, despite the possibility of NJOY catching up, I do not believe that Altria will be able to dominate the vaping market as it does the traditional cigarette market.

MO Stock Yield is Not Attractive

The sharp rise in interest rates has made investing in Altria less attractive. This is because the “spread” between the yields you can obtain investing in bonds vs Altria stock has drastically narrowed.

For example, from 2020 to 2021, Altria’s TTM dividend yield was between 6.5% to 8.3%. For reference during this low interest rate time period 10-year US treasury bonds were trading at 0.5% to 1.5% yields. From 2022 to 2023, 10-year US Treasury yields were about 1.5% to 4%. While MO stock dividend yields were about 7.3% to 9%. This means that the spread between MO stock dividend yield in 2020 to 2021 was roughly 600 bps to 680 bps. While in 2022 to 2023 the spread was roughly 500 bps to 580 bps.

Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha) Data by YCharts

Currently MO stock has a TTM dividend yield of 9.67% while the 10-year treasury bond is yielding 4.84%. This puts the spread between the two at the low end of its historical range at 483 bps. This implies that MO stock is still on the expensive side despite its most recent price drop.

Now why was it important for me to describe Altria’s future growth prospects? The fact of the matter is, that the majority of investors in MO stock is doing so hoping to collect those dividend yields. A dividend stock like Altria is more attractive than a bond equivalent if it can continuously grow its dividend in the long term. However, this growth prospect is called into question given the underlying issues described above.

Due to the future risks associated with Altria, I don't believe that its stock should be trading at the lower end of its spread to US Treasuries. I believe then that there is still room for MO stock to fall. For the spread between treasury and Altria’s dividend yield to be closer to 650 bps, MO stock price would need to fall to around $30 to $31.