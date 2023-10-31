Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riot Platforms: Best In Class Bitcoin Miner

Oct. 31, 2023 4:14 AM ETRiot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)APLD, HIVE, HUT, IREN, MARA
The Contrarian Portfolio profile picture
The Contrarian Portfolio
75 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin miners have outperformed Bitcoin this year, making them a leveraged proxy to Bitcoin, but not all miners are built the same.
  • Riot Platforms benefits from power curtailment and selling back to the grid, providing a lucrative hedge against adverse weather conditions.
  • Riot's focus on longer-term growth, conservative Bitcoin management strategy, low energy costs, and advantage in the power curtailment market make it a bullish investment.
  • Downside factors include: a prolonged halving impacting mining economics, share-based dilution, and a shift in management strategy.

Mining rig

South_agency

Introduction

Bitcoin miners have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC-USD) this year and have served well as a leveraged proxy to Bitcoin. The price action in June/July was positive following a technical breakout and optimism around the spot Bitcoin

This article was written by

The Contrarian Portfolio profile picture
The Contrarian Portfolio
75 Followers
Generalist equity analyst with significant experience in technology, discretionary and financial services sectors. Manage an independent long/short equity portfolio and an active long-only ETF. Crypto and blockchain enthusiast. CFA Charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIOT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.