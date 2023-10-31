Alex Wong

The Company

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is a $12-billion market cap Vietnamese automotive manufacturer with operations in both Vietnam and the United States. The company operates in 3 main segments, according to Seeking Alpha:

Automobiles: involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses; E-scooter: design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric scooters (e-scooters); Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services: focuses on selling spare parts and providing aftermarket services for both automobiles and e-scooters. Additionally, it offers accessories and parts for these vehicles.

VFS went public in the U.S. on August 15, 2023, but the company's history spans a few years before that event. In 2017, the company was in the start-up and development phase, and in 2018 it introduced 2 of its ICE cars. Very quickly, VinFast achieved the status of the number 1 car seller in Vietnam, and as early as 2021, VFS began to mass produce its first EV model. According to the firm's IR materials, VFS currently has 5 EV models ready for delivery, while the remaining 9 ICE models will be discontinued soon - VFS is completely focused on electric vehicles to date.

In Q3 FY2023, the VF e34 and VF 5 electric vehicle models played a significant role in driving sales. The increase in e-scooter sales was mainly attributed to B2B transactions. VFS expanded its presence by opening three new showrooms in Germany and one in Vietnam. Moreover, they significantly increased charging infrastructure, adding over 10,000 third-party charging points in North America and over 2,000 in Vietnam.

Like most EV manufacturers of similar age and business cycle, VFS is extremely unprofitable - even at the gross profit level. However, over the past quarter alone, we have seen solid margin expansion in gross profit: The margin increased by 420 basis points. However, at the EBITDA [non-GAAP] level, VinFast showed deterioration, widening its loss from $346 million to $398 million QoQ, or 29.6% year-over-year. The company greatly increased its operating cash outflow, and a 40% QoQ decline in CAPEX could not prevent FCF from falling even more in Q3:

When I looked at this data, I had a question: why is CAPEX declining and at the same time FCF declining even more given that the firm's net loss is not deepening so dramatically?

I turned to the cash flow statement and discovered that the amortization of intangible assets fell approximately tenfold in the last reporting period, which harmed the operating cash flow. The report itself does not explain why this happened. In terms of working capital, I also noticed that inventories on the balance sheet increased, albeit only slightly compared to last year. But trade payables on the balance sheet decreased sharply, by $560 million, which contributed to a large outflow of working capital during the period analyzed.

A sharp drop in the amortization of intangible assets in the cash flow statement from one quarter to the next typically means that the company has either reduced the amortization period or has experienced a decrease in the value of its intangible assets. From the balance sheet, we see that intangible assets have increased by 5.1% in the last 9 months, so it's likely a result of policy change. What could be the impact of this change? Roughly speaking, the company reduces its expenses in the income statement by the difference resulting from this accounting change (correct me in the comments if I am wrong), which has a positive impact on the profit margin in the short term.

To me personally, a 10-fold decline in intangible asset amortization over the period looks odd, but I don't have enough facts at hand to say exactly why that happened. All I have in mind is that this change has increased VFS margins in the short term and will likely result in keeping them at least at current levels, which will look favorable in YoY comparison.

The company has really ambitious plans for further business expansion. According to Seeking Alpha News, VFS expects to save $400 million in capital expenditures planned for global manufacturing between 2024 and 2025, which is expected to be used for CKD factories in Indonesia and India. Perhaps this saving has already begun, considering that CAPEX fell in Q3 [QoQ].

Bloomberg headlines this month are full of VFS's plans to become a truly global player in the EV landscape:

But in the corporate world, nothing comes for free: VFS will need a huge amount of capital to expand, as the Seeking Alpha News team pointed out recently.

On October 20, 2023, VFS entered into a standby equity subscription agreement with Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey-based firm. Under this agreement, VinFast has the right to issue ordinary shares to Yorkville Advisors, up to a total value of $1.0 billion, over a 36-month commitment period, subject to certain conditions.

The way I see it, VinFast is indeed growing very fast, but the company only has ~$130 million in cash and marketable securities (that's about 10% of the company's capitalization today).

Even if CAPEX savings continue as management has stated, VFS will need to continue to leverage capital markets in a big way shortly just to begin implementing the expansion. The plan to become profitable is around 2026, but given global competition and falling prices for electric cars, I think that plan will be pushed forward 1-2 years.

And what about the company's valuation?

The Valuation

On October 23, 2023, VinFast filed a prospectus related to the proposed resale of 100.8 million shares by selling shareholders. Surprisingly, VFS stock remained unaffected by negative news in the past week (though it fell 85.64% since its IPO):

The whole price action reminds me very much of what we saw with Rivian (RIVN) stock, except that RIVN did not fall by 85%, but only by 35% in 2.5 months after its IPO:

Fun fact: right now, in almost 2 years of trading, RIVN stock is about 84% below its IPO price.

It should be noted that while the product lines of VFS and RIVN seem to be different, the actual difference between them is not particularly large:

both companies are at the beginning of their formation;

both companies launched their first vehicles in 2018;

both companies were in dire need of capital when they went public (and when they were already public).

With this information in mind, let's take a look at the comparative valuation:

Notice in the table above, that RIVN had about the same multiple at the end of last year as VFS has now, but then the stock experienced a sharp multiple contraction (due to a sharp increase in sales), but the stock still fell by ~13% YTD despite RIVN became cheaper than its historical norm.

It makes no sense to say that VFS is overvalued; that may or may not be true, depending on the market demand for the stock at any given time. But we know that management is going to sell a huge amount of shares, and also the company will need to issue additional shares to invest in its growth - that will create additional supply in the market that will need to be "absorbed" by investors to offset the selling pressure. I strongly doubt that the "growth buyers" will be strong enough to provide the required volume at today's prices - the Fed's restrictive policies have forced everyone to rethink their return on capital requirements, and from what I can see, more and more investors are now looking at more mature and comprehensible FCF-positive companies and underweighting long-duration assets (like VFS stock).

However, considering the speed at which VFS stock has reached its current drawdown of 85% and virtually ignoring the negative news of the last few days, I think VFS can easily make a "dead cat bounce" as traders say before it adjusts further to reality.

The Bottom Line

In many ways, VFS has followed the path of RIVN, but at a much higher speed. We have to give VinFast credit: The company is indeed growing very fast, both in terms of deliveries and its future development plans. However, further scaling will require more capital, and existing competition in the electric vehicle market could easily throw off VFS's profitability ambitions for a few years forward, which is not good for any growth stock.

It's interesting to watch this story from the sidelines; it's possible to trade the stock in different directions from time to time. But perhaps it's too early to consider VFS as a good long-term investment even after its spectacular crash. At least, it's still too risky, in my opinion. But daredevils can try their luck.

I rate the stock as "Hold," which means I've got a more "Neutral" view of VFS over the medium term.

