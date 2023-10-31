Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Worth Buying Following Q3 2023 Earnings?

Oct. 31, 2023 5:13 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)5 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • The third quarter of 2023 showed excellent results, which also exceeded our expectations.
  • Carvykti sales were $152 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 176.4% year-over-year.
  • Stelara's total sales were $2,864 million in Q3 2023, an increase of 16.9% year-over-year.
  • The company's management raised its financial guidance for full-year 2023 adjusted-diluted EPS from $10-$10.1 to $10.07-$10.13 and also increased its operating sales forecast from $83.6 billion-$84.4 billion to $84.4 billion-$84.8 billion.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Johnson & Johnson by upgrading to Outperform from Hold for the next 12 months.

Молодая улыбающаяся афроамериканка держит в руках витаминную таблетку и стакан воды. Здоровый образ жизни или концепция диетического пита

KucherAV/iStock via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the largest companies in the healthcare sector, headquartered in New Brunswick.

Investment thesis

Since our last article was published in early August 2023, its share price has been under

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
5.13K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, consumer staples, technology, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 5:20 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (943)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about BMY, PayPal and Block in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
a
alex_90
Today, 6:27 AM
Comments (5)
Thanks for the great article.

What do you think about talc-related lawsuits?
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Today, 6:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (943)
@alex_90 Greetings.

I wrote about this in a previous article.
Link: seekingalpha.com/...

But I’m also preparing a more detailed article just on this topic.

Thanks for the comment.
D
Darren Prior
Today, 5:32 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
None of JnJ’s glowing balance sheet or steady dividends matters when your enemy is an irrational, greedy legal system with an agenda. Facts don’t matter. Nothing matters. As such, gambling on this stock is like hitching a ride on the back of a crocodile addicted to cocaine, through a river full of pirahnas, laced with human blood.
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Today, 5:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (943)
@Darren Prior Greetings.

I partly agree with you. And thanks for the comment, it made me a little happy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JNJ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.