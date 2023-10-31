Laurence Dutton

Sterling Infrastructure's (NASDAQ:STRL) financial performance in Q2 2023 demonstrated significant growth and operational efficiency, marked by a substantial revenue increase. This uptick resulted from robust performances across its various business segments, including E-Infrastructure, Transportation, and Building Solutions. The company’s strategic diversification in revenue streams and adeptness in mitigating sector-specific risks are evident from this balanced growth. The company is expected to release its earnings for Q3 2023 on November 6, 2023, and is likely to experience a significant impact on its stock price following this announcement. This article provides a financial and technical analysis of Sterling Infrastructure's stock price to identify upcoming trends and investment prospects.

Impressive Revenue and Profit Growth for Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure's financial performance for Q2 2023 demonstrated significant growth and operational efficiency. The company reported a 13.1% increase in revenues, reaching $522.33 million. This growth was attributed to strong performances across all business segments. Notably, E-Infrastructure Solutions saw an 11% rise in revenue, Transportation Solutions grew by 6%, and Building Solutions surged by nearly 30%. This balanced growth across different segments highlights Sterling's strategic diversification of its revenue streams and its capacity to mitigate sector-specific risks.

Moreover, the company's profitability metrics revealed even more impressive outcomes. Sterling's gross margin expanded substantially from 15.4% to 17.67%, indicating improved efficiency and cost control. Net income was significantly boosted, jumping 40% to $39.48 million, as shown in the chart below. Earnings per share followed suit, increasing by 37% to $1.27 per diluted share. The improvement in operating margins across all business segments underscored the company's success in executing its strategic initiatives focused on higher-margin, lower-risk projects.

Data by YCharts

Cash flow and liquidity positions for Sterling Infrastructure were notably robust. The company reported an impressive $181.1 million in cash flows from operations for the six months ending June 30, 2023. Furthermore, its cash and cash equivalents totaled a healthy $278.1 million. This strong liquidity profile not only underpins the company’s solid financial health but also provides ample room for future investments and strategic initiatives.

Regarding future revenue visibility, Sterling's backlog metrics provided optimistic signals. As of June 30, 2023, the backlog stood at $1.74 billion, marking a 23% increase, while the combined backlog reached $2.39 billion, up by 42%. These figures suggest a robust pipeline of future revenues, indicating sustained business growth momentum and the company's ability to secure new contracts consistently.

CEO Joe Cutillo’s remarks further fortified the confidence in Sterling Infrastructure’s strategy and prospects. He highlighted the company's success in executing large, multi-phase projects and focusing on higher-margin, lower-risk opportunities. This strategic execution is not only driving earnings growth but also enhancing cash generation. The CEO’s decision to upgrade the full-year guidance—anticipating a 13% increase in revenue and a 32% jump in net income over 2022—reflects management’s confidence in the ongoing strategy and market demand.

Overall, Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 results paint a picture of a company effectively navigating market challenges, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and managing its operations efficiently. The significant increases in key financial metrics, such as revenue, net income, and backlog, combined with a solid liquidity position, indicate a firm footing for sustained growth and profitability. With a focus on higher-value projects and a robust future revenue pipeline, Sterling appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver enhanced shareholder value.

The company anticipates generating revenue from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, reflecting its solid market position and effective growth strategies. Net Income is expected to be healthy, from $125 million to $131 million, demonstrating efficient operational management and cost control. The EPS forecast of $4.00 to $4.20 signifies strong profitability and shareholder value, potentially making Sterling Infrastructure an attractive proposition for investors. Furthermore, the projected EBITDA of $250 million to $260 million underscores the firm's underlying operational strength and financial stability, indicating a positive outlook for its cash flow and investment potential.

The company is slated to reveal its earnings for Q3 2023 on November 6, 2023. The anticipated EPS stands at $1.25, a slight decrease of $0.02 compared to the EPS of Q2 2023. However, the expected revenue of $565.80 million for Q3 2023 marks an increase from the revenue of the previous quarter.

Exploring the Dynamics of Bullish Price Actions

An in-depth technical analysis of Sterling Infrastructure reveals a solid and sustained upward trend over the long term, as shown in the monthly chart below. In recent months, the company’s stock prices have skyrocketed, driven by a solid foundation set by an inverted head and shoulders pattern, with the head at $2.23 and the shoulders at $7.12 and $6.72. This favorable pattern led to a break above the neckline at $18.90, resulting in a sharp increase in stock prices. Moreover, a downward-pointing wedge pattern, marked in blue, was surpassed, with an upward goal of $33. Exceeding the $33 level signaled the potential for further price hikes.

STRL Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

From 2020 to 2022, the share price of Sterling Infrastructure consistently rose, boosted by strategic adjustments and favorable market trends. The company gained immensely from a worldwide emphasis on infrastructure development in 2020, spurred by government economic recovery plans following COVID-19. With its expertise in construction and infrastructure ventures, the company was well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. In 2021, Sterling Infrastructure continued attracting investors by focusing on sustainability, strategic management, and forays into sought-after areas like renewable and digital infrastructure. The company's successful handling of supply chain and workforce challenges in 2022, strong financial performance, and regular delivery of profitable projects increased investor confidence and lifted its stock value. The company's commitment to ESG standards and alignment with the trend toward responsible investment also played critical roles in its impressive market performance and ongoing stock growth.

The year 2023 saw an even more pronounced surge in the stock price, reaching a peak of $84, driven by sound financial results, optimistic forecasts for industry growth, and increasing market acclaim. However, this rapid ascent led the stock into an overbought condition, followed by a downward correction. The monthly candle for September 2023 signaled a critical reversal, with a continued drop observed into October 2023.

Given this history, while the overall price trend indicates a bullish long-term view, a short-term price correction is underway, moving towards a support level. A Fibonacci retracement analysis, applied from the 2020 low of around $6.72 to the record high of $84, points to the 38.2% retracement level at $54.51 as a key support area for long-term investors. Considering the current overbought situation, a potential correction to this level could offer a lucrative entry point for investors looking to buy.

Key Action for Investors

To gain a deeper insight into Sterling Infrastructure's situation, the weekly chart below depicts a notable long-term bullish trend highlighted by an inverted head and shoulders formation. Notably, the head of this formation is characterized by a triple bottom and a symmetrical triangle. Currently, the stock is overbought, as indicated by the RSI. The recent dip shown on the weekly chart has led the stock price toward the neckline of this formation, which sits around $55. This price point is a solid support, further reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $54.51. Hence, any pullback to this price may trigger a robust price recovery.

STRL Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Delving into the daily chart for Sterling Infrastructure, there is evident price consolidation within a bullish flag pattern. Should the price surpass $84, it would diminish the likelihood of a retreat to $55, paving the way for an accelerated surge to substantially higher levels. Investors might consider waiting for the price to stabilize at these elevated levels. In case of a correction to $55, it would represent a compelling buying opportunity. Conversely, a surge beyond $84 would offer a robust buying signal. With the current price trading at elevated levels, investors can wait for the price to settle before making further decisions.

STRL Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

The cyclical characteristics of the Industrial sector, significantly affected by changes in the economy and government policies, may affect the project pipeline and profitability of Sterling Infrastructure. Operational challenges, such as reliance on large, multi-phase projects and potential supply chain disruptions, also pose risks that could affect project timelines and costs. Moreover, fluctuations in financial markets, including the risk of rising interest rates and stock market volatility, could impact the company’s borrowing costs and shareholder returns.

To mitigate these risks, Sterling Infrastructure has strategically diversified its portfolio and focused on high-margin projects, showcasing resilience and strategic adaptability. Its robust liquidity position and strong project backlog provide a buffer against short-term operational and market uncertainties. The company's commitment to navigating these risks is evident in its operational strategies and financial planning, aimed at sustaining growth and profitability even in volatile market conditions.

Despite the generally bullish outlook supported by Sterling Infrastructure’s solid fundamentals, investors should approach cautiously, given the short-term market corrections indicated in the technical analysis. These corrections, while highlighting potential buying opportunities, also remind us of the broader market's unpredictability. A break below $54.51 opens the doors for further downside momentum in the stock price.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Sterling Infrastructure's performance in the second quarter of 2023 reflects a strong and prosperous organization adeptly navigating a dynamic business environment. With a notable revenue increase, a robust 13.1% growth, and significant achievements across its various business segments, Sterling has demonstrated strategic expertise and resilience. The impressive improvement in profitability metrics like net income and earnings per share accentuates the company's efficient cost control and operational effectiveness. Moreover, the robust liquidity position and optimistic backlog metrics, along with increased guidance from management, indicate not only healthy current operations but also a promising outlook.

While the slight expected decrease in the Q3 2023 earnings per share signals caution, the overall trajectory remains overwhelmingly positive. The technical analysis underscores this optimism, presenting Sterling Infrastructure as a potentially attractive investment for those focused on long-term growth despite the possibility of short-term market corrections. The stock price is undergoing a correction from overbought conditions, and this adjustment to $54.51 is viewed as a substantial buying opportunity for long-term investors.