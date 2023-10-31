Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cronos Group Q3 Preview: Don't Expect To Get High

Tradevestor
Summary

  • Cronos Group Inc. is expected to report Q3 earnings with analysts predicting losses on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
  • The stock has been performing poorly, with significant declines in the last month, 6 months, YTD, and 5 years.
  • The company is expected to have an 80% reduction in loss and a 5% decline in revenue if it meets estimates.
  • Long term prospects remain good with legalization and rescheduling. But I forecast more pain in the short to medium term.

Early Buds

Michael Fischer

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is expected to report its Q3 earnings results pre-market on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to lose money on both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis on the back of $20.03 million in revenue.

Tradevestor
Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 5:44 AM
Premium
Comments (11.28K)
You miss the biggest issue for investors here. The stock is very cheap to its cash and to its tangible book value, but you don't mention this at all. The big question is will Altria ever care???
