General Electric: My Value Trap Concerns Are Triggered

Oct. 31, 2023 5:58 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)
Summary

  • General Electric remains a company in the midst of a challenging and prolonged transformation.
  • GE's Renewable Energy business is facing similar challenges as its Power business, with negative earnings and price competition.
  • The upcoming spinoff of GE Vernova may not guarantee economic value for shareholders, as seen with Siemens Energy.
  • GE Aerospace, the next segment of GE, may face challenges in a recession and has already experienced supply chain issues.
  • Despite recent stock gains, the long-term historicals and outlook appear bleak; I see close to 30% downside on fundamentals.

Former General Electric Lighting Factory. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for several divisions, including lighting and healthcare IV

jetcityimage

General Electric (NYSE:GE) remains a company in the midst of a challenging and prolonged transformation. Despite recent stock price gains, the long-term picture is less optimistic. Over the past decade, GE's revenues have shrunk, while profitability has dwindled and R&D investments remain

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is market commentary only, not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

