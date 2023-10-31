Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group's 7% Dividend, Double Beat, And Increased Guidance Attractive

Oct. 31, 2023 9:00 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.72K Followers

Summary

  • REITs have declined in the rising rate environment, but Simon Property Group delivered strong Q3 earnings and raised guidance.
  • SPG's properties are thriving, with increased revenue, net income, and portfolio net operating income.
  • SPG's malls are still popular destinations for human engagement, and the company is generating and distributing cash to shareholders.
Money on the edge

PM Images

The rising rate environment hasn't been kind to REITs as the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) has declined -13.15% YTD while some of the largest REITs, including Realty Income (O) have fallen more

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.72K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
dnj1
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (175)
Thanks, good article. Couple of my own comments:
1) Love that David Simon will measure all new investments against stock buybacks and not afraid to monetize investments for that purpose (my take from CC).
2) I get that comparisons to risk-free treasuries is a common benchmark, but treasuries are don't have underlying assets with the potential to grow in value over time. They are merely subject to the whims of gov't/fed officials, so I can't personally use them as a benchmark, especially when comparing to billions of dollars of underlying real estate assets. I'm sure there are counter-arguments though.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (11.32K)
Good commentary
Simon is the real deal ....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.