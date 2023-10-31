Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Head Fake: Irrational Fear Still Grips The Market

Bill Kort
Summary

  • Fed week this week and the ritual continues.
  • Armageddon continues on hold, rebuffed by continuing good economic and earnings reports.
  • A few words about inflation.
  • If you believe the Fed’s rhetoric, the 10-year US Treasury note near 5% yield is the deal of the decade.

Stock Market Graph next to a 1 dollar bill

claffra

I composed this piece on the weekend. Even with today's strong market, it continues to be very relevant. The head fake may be today's market. Even though most sectors of the market caught a bid today, it again was large-cap and mega-cap that



Bill Kort
Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

Comments (5)

marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 8:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4K)
Totally agree, time to buy!
CashFlow13 profile picture
CashFlow13
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.15K)
Great article. As I travel for work, my take is things are going well. People seem to be out enjoying life. It appears to me the people who are constantly negative are spending way too much time consuming media.
G
Gunnlin
Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.38K)
Do you really believe you'll only have to pay at most 3% more next year? Maybe for
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.43K)
here is what is rational: fear of a government out-of-control, borrowing $776 BILLION, to spend over and above what they receive in taxes. be scared be very scared.
R
Rob Gray
Today, 8:16 AM
Premium
Comments (131)
@bobcowman The EU has given up borrowing money, now the ECB just prints it. Including Target 2 liabilities (which are not liabilities because they will never be repaid) the ECB has printed €2 trillion. This is Weimar Republic stuff.
My contribution to reasons to be cheerful.
