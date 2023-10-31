Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income's Spooky Halloween Surprise, Spirit Capital

Oct. 31, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We have a manic merger Monday!
  • Realty Income decided to buy out Spirit Realty, offering a 15% premium from its last close.
  • We look at how accretive the deal is and why Spirit's shareholders should not be too unhappy about the trade.
Three Children Trick Or Treating Silhouetted Against Moonlit Sky

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

It was a manic merger Monday. First, we heard about Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) agreeing to merge in an all-stock deal. Then, we got to know about Realty Income (

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.32K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.53K)
TV just wondering your quick thoughts on the PEAK/DOC merger. Thanks.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.94K)
Maybe SRC had some skeletons in the closet.
f
fairmountcreek
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Comments (287)
I believe that over the next few years that retail & business leasing is going to suffer.
The pre-Covid 5 yr leases will be up for renewal.
More people working from home, only going in once a week or a month...
If at all.
The Amazon, WalMart, & home delivery effect as well.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 8:03 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (27.01K)
@fairmountcreek Retail foot traffic is doing fantastically well. Only areas affected are those directly serving office buildings.
Plan Man profile picture
Plan Man
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Premium
Comments (1.8K)
Wish I had waited a week to get back into O :(

Seems like a good play overall though, better than debt.
G
GNM
Yesterday, 7:21 PM
Investing Group
Comments (48)
As an SRC stockholder, I am perplexed as to why Spirit management agreed to these disappointing merger terms.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Yesterday, 7:21 PM
Premium
Comments (3.64K)
@GNM

Not as bad as DOC

But yep don’t see why they needed to sell up
Alaric profile picture
Alaric
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Investing Group
Comments (64)
@GNM I own a bunch of both and think this is a win-win situation. Yield may be a bit lower on O then SRC but we have a better credit rating. Both companies were hit hard lately with the share price and I’m sure terms were agreed on before yesterday.
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.74K)
@Trapping Value "If you were waiting to buy a Realty Income capitulation moment, you got it. The monthly dividend club that jumped in at the highs is now puking their guts out. The dividend yield is extremely high relative to its history." I think this sort of language is absolutely pathetic.
A
Alexander Fuchs
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
@edaskew Humor is a question of taste. I like TV's.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (3.64K)
I recently bought SRC PRA so delighted to sell out with a quick capital gain

That said it’s still tempting to hold, the cost to O is 6 percent so they won’t call it now; but if rates do fall then there’s a good chance it’s called

Whereas the ADC prefs 4 percent are unlikely to be called

I still hold the SRC 27 bonds; they’ve not moved up a lot on the credit upgrade and are yielding c6.5
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

