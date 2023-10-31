RTX: 10 Billion Reasons To Own Weakness

Maria Vonotna

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has had a volatile period over the last year. Ironically, the aerospace and defense company should benefit from the multiple ongoing wars in the world, yet a jet-engine defect charge has sent the stock cratering. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on RTX due in part to the decision to accelerate a major share repurchase plan.

Jet Engine Defect

Back in early September, RTX disclosed a jet-engine defect leading to a $2.9 billion charge to operating profits. Over 600 geared turbofan engines were installed on A320neo jets made by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) that now need to be removed for inspections and potentially repaired.

The Pratt & Whitney unit took a sales hit off $5.4 billion to repair and reimburse airlines for the grounding of affected planes. For Q3'23, RTX reduced quarterly sales from $19.0 billion to $13.5 billion to account for the costs.

The aerospace and defense company would've reported a 12% sales increase in the quarter, if not for the charge. RTX reported a $1.25 EPS in Q3 and generated $2.8 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.

RTX has a massive $190 billion backlog now with $115 billion for commercial aerospace and $75 billion in defense. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip should only boost demand for defense products, including rockets for the Iron Dome protecting Israel.

RTX growth is mostly restricted by the ability to boost production with the massive backlog. As an example, the new Camden, AR plant will double Tamir rocket production for the Iron Dome system, but the company won't see the start of production until 2025.

Massive Capital Returns

After merging with the aerospace division of United Technologies, the new RTX promised to return massive amounts of capital to shareholders. The company had a plan for $33 to $35 billion in capital returns and due to the weak stock price and a couple of divestitures, the goal has now been hiked to $36 to $37 billion in capital returns by 2025.

To reach this goal and take advantage of current weak stock prices, RTX announced an accelerated repurchase program of $10 billion. The stock currently has a market cap of only $114 billion offering a nearly 9% share buyback immediately.

RTX predicts generating $4.3 billion in free cash flows in 2024 with another $7.5 billion in 2025, including $1.5 billion for the Pratt & Whitney engine issue. The company ended Q3 with a cash balance of $5.5 billion with a large debt position of $35.3 billion, but RTX has sold two divisions generating $3.0 billion in cash to help fund the ASR.

The aerospace company already offers a 3% dividend yield with a $0.59 quarterly dividend payment. In addition, RTX regularly repurchases shares leading to a net payout yield of 5.5% prior to the ASR.

The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield to calculate the yield. Just assuming the ASR alone in the net stock buyback yield, RTX would boost the NPY to nearly 12%.

Analysts currently forecast a 2024 EPS of $5.46. This ASR alone would nearly boost the EPS target to $6 for next year due to the 9% reduction in the share count.

The company is riding a strong market for aerospace and especially defense now. The stock only trades at ~13x boosted 2024 EPS targets while sales growth rates should maintain nearly double-digit rates with higher profit growth.

RTX is too cheap to ignore at the current prices below $80 with a potential $6 EPS stream after the ASR.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors rarely get to buy a stock trading at multi-year lows with so much natural demand. The defense business should be booming to start 2024, yet investors can buy RTX alongside the massive share buyback of the company.

Investors should use the weakness caused by the one-time engine defect to load up on the stock.