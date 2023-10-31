RTX: 10 Billion Reasons To Own Weakness
Summary
- RTX Corporation has experienced volatility due to a jet-engine defect charge, but the company is expected to benefit from ongoing defense demand.
- The company has a massive backlog helping boost plans to accelerate a major $10 billion share repurchase program.
- The stock is cheap at ~13x '24 EPS targets boosted by the large share reduction.
- Out Fox The Street members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has had a volatile period over the last year. Ironically, the aerospace and defense company should benefit from the multiple ongoing wars in the world, yet a jet-engine defect charge has sent the stock cratering. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on RTX due in part to the decision to accelerate a major share repurchase plan.
Jet Engine Defect
Back in early September, RTX disclosed a jet-engine defect leading to a $2.9 billion charge to operating profits. Over 600 geared turbofan engines were installed on A320neo jets made by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) that now need to be removed for inspections and potentially repaired.
The Pratt & Whitney unit took a sales hit off $5.4 billion to repair and reimburse airlines for the grounding of affected planes. For Q3'23, RTX reduced quarterly sales from $19.0 billion to $13.5 billion to account for the costs.
The aerospace and defense company would've reported a 12% sales increase in the quarter, if not for the charge. RTX reported a $1.25 EPS in Q3 and generated $2.8 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.
RTX has a massive $190 billion backlog now with $115 billion for commercial aerospace and $75 billion in defense. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip should only boost demand for defense products, including rockets for the Iron Dome protecting Israel.
RTX growth is mostly restricted by the ability to boost production with the massive backlog. As an example, the new Camden, AR plant will double Tamir rocket production for the Iron Dome system, but the company won't see the start of production until 2025.
Massive Capital Returns
After merging with the aerospace division of United Technologies, the new RTX promised to return massive amounts of capital to shareholders. The company had a plan for $33 to $35 billion in capital returns and due to the weak stock price and a couple of divestitures, the goal has now been hiked to $36 to $37 billion in capital returns by 2025.
To reach this goal and take advantage of current weak stock prices, RTX announced an accelerated repurchase program of $10 billion. The stock currently has a market cap of only $114 billion offering a nearly 9% share buyback immediately.
RTX predicts generating $4.3 billion in free cash flows in 2024 with another $7.5 billion in 2025, including $1.5 billion for the Pratt & Whitney engine issue. The company ended Q3 with a cash balance of $5.5 billion with a large debt position of $35.3 billion, but RTX has sold two divisions generating $3.0 billion in cash to help fund the ASR.
The aerospace company already offers a 3% dividend yield with a $0.59 quarterly dividend payment. In addition, RTX regularly repurchases shares leading to a net payout yield of 5.5% prior to the ASR.
The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield to calculate the yield. Just assuming the ASR alone in the net stock buyback yield, RTX would boost the NPY to nearly 12%.
Analysts currently forecast a 2024 EPS of $5.46. This ASR alone would nearly boost the EPS target to $6 for next year due to the 9% reduction in the share count.
The company is riding a strong market for aerospace and especially defense now. The stock only trades at ~13x boosted 2024 EPS targets while sales growth rates should maintain nearly double-digit rates with higher profit growth.
RTX is too cheap to ignore at the current prices below $80 with a potential $6 EPS stream after the ASR.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that investors rarely get to buy a stock trading at multi-year lows with so much natural demand. The defense business should be booming to start 2024, yet investors can buy RTX alongside the massive share buyback of the company.
Investors should use the weakness caused by the one-time engine defect to load up on the stock.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments