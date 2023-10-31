Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rithm Capital: Deep Value, 11% Covered Yield, 26% BV Discount

Oct. 31, 2023 7:17 AM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)NLY3 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • Rithm Capital is a strong income stock with a well-diversified portfolio and potential for dividend growth.
  • The acquisition of Sculptor Capital will add a new revenue stream and diversification to Rithm Capital's business.
  • Rithm Capital's dividend coverage has improved due to the sale of excess Mortgage Servicing Rights, making its 11% dividend yield safe and attractive.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust banner. REIT definition, neon concept, marketing, technology. 3D render

bin kontan

One of the best income stocks that passive income investors can find in the high-yield market right now is Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM), in my view.

The mortgage trust is well-diversified, is actively working on adding new revenue streams

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.6K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

financialgrant profile picture
financialgrant
Today, 7:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (326)
Don't REIT's have to pay out 90% of earnings as dividends? Is RITM a reit?
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 7:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.74K)
You fail to mention their opaque communication to shareholders. For that reason I sold out my 4% portfolio position and upped my TSLX position. I'll pay up for a management I actually trust! Better business cycle performance + MUCH lower leverage with 10-12% CAGR.
v
vernon18
Today, 7:31 AM
Premium
Comments (575)
Go RITM!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RITM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RITM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.