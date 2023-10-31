Altria: The Pain Could Get Worse If You Keep On Catching This Falling Knife
Summary
- Altria Group stock's poor performance and lowered guidance suggest its best days may be over. I have cautioned about buying MO since my downgrade in May 2023.
- The company faces macroeconomic headwinds, competition from illegal merchants, and a steep volume decline in its legacy tobacco segment. Most of these challenges aren't in Atria Group's control.
- Analysts have revised their estimates for Altria's adjusted EPS growth, reflecting a slower growth cadence. The market's caution on MO since it topped out in early 2023 has proved astute.
- I explain why dip-buyers looking to catch the falling knife in MO again could face more pain moving ahead. Remember, MO is cheap for a reason.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) investors are in serious trouble. I have been cautious about MO since May 2023, as I downgraded it. In my previous update in early September, I cautioned investors not to be trapped by MO's seemingly "cheap" valuation, as it's "cheap for a reason." While I recognize the impetus to buy dips for high-quality and long-term uptrend stocks, it's questionable whether MO fulfills the criteria in full.
Altria's business is recognized to possess a wide economic moat. Despite that, MO's poor performance since it topped out in mid-2017 suggests the market worries that its best days are likely over. Even though MO attracts a best-in-class "A" valuation grade and an "A+" profitability grade by Seeking Alpha Quant, the market doesn't seem convinced.
Altria Group's recent third-quarter or FQ3 earnings scorecard demonstrated why we shouldn't argue with the market. Accordingly, Altria Group not only missed analysts' estimates for FQ3, but it also lowered its FY23 adjusted EPS guidance. As such, Altria Group expects a revised adjusted EPS outlook of $4.945 at the midpoint, down from its previous midpoint guidance of $4.96. Analysts' estimates of $4.99 proved over-optimistic, suggesting Wall Street's confidence in Altria's performance was misplaced.
The company faces macroeconomic headwinds, illegal merchants and manufacturers competing with NJOY, and a more pronounced secular volume decline in its legacy tobacco segment. As such, Altria is paying the price for its single-market pure-play strategy.
Also, investors are likely increasingly concerned about whether the company's mid-single adjusted EPS growth outlook through 2028 is still achievable. Notably, Altria faced a total tobacco shipment volume decline of 11.6% in FQ3, affected by broad weakness across its premium and discount segments. Its discount segment fared worse as shipment volume fell by nearly 29% YoY. On a nine-month basis for FY23, total shipment volume declined by 10.5%. As such, I believe the market was right to justify much higher execution risks that even MO's cheap valuation might not have accounted for.
Analysts' estimates have also been revised to reflect a much slower adjusted EPS growth cadence. Accordingly, Altria is expected to post an adjusted EPS CAGR of 3.2% from FY22-25.
With Altria facing regulatory hurdles as NJOY combats its illegal peers, it remains to be seen how tighter FDA enforcement could help clamp down against unlawful activity. As such, Altria Group investors need to navigate challenging hurdles despite Altria's pricing leadership in the legacy premium segment.
MO's price action has moved decisively back into a downtrend. Its lower-high price structures corroborate my assessment, suggesting buyers have been unable to reverse its decline over the past year.
As such, the steep collapse toward its September 2022 lows ($40 level) likely stunned MO holders. I expect a near-term consolidation, which I would typically associate with more bullish undertones, given the re-test.
However, I urge dip-buyers to avoid trying to catch the falling knife, as the trend bias has moved in favor of sellers. I expect astute bears looking at a potentially failed reversal toward the $42 level to reload their sell orders, rejecting dip-buyers further. It could then open up a steep drop toward MO's October 2020 lows ($35 level), completing a three-year round trip.
As such, investors must maintain their cautious posture, notwithstanding its forward dividend yield of 9.7%. Remember, it's cheap for a reason.
Rating: Maintain Hold.
